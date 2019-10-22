Christian Bale, Matt Damon to Campaign in Lead Actor Category for ‘Ford v Ferrari’

Christian Bale and Matt Damon will both campaign in the lead actor category for awards for their work in Fox’s upcoming “Ford v Ferrari,” Variety has learned.

“Ford v Ferrari” follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca to build an entirely new vehicle with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France. “Ford v Ferrari” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released by Disney on Nov. 15.

Bale has been nominated for four Academy Awards and won in the supporting category for “The Fighter.” He was nominated for “The Big Short,” “Vice” and “American Hustle.”

Damon has been nominated for five Academy Awards and won one for original screenplay for “Good Will Hunting.” He was nominated for acting Oscars in “Good Will Hunting,” “Invictus” and “The Martian.” He also received a best picture nomination for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Disney bought Fox in March. Fox had decided in February to move the film back from June 28 to an awards season date of Nov. 15.