‘Fries! The Movie’ Documentary Set by Chrissy Teigen and Zero Point Zero Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Chrissy TeigenBaby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen is hitting the big screen, signed on to produce a documentary about French fries, called “Fries! The Movie.”

The documentary dives into the reasoning behind the universal love for fried potatoes and will include appearances by Teigen, best-selling author and podcast host Malcolm Gladwell, chef Eric Ripert and founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink Dave Arnold. The film, produced by Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions company, will follow chefs, celebrities, farmers, food scientists and more as they tap into the stories and flavors behind the French fry.

“I always knew my love of fries and years of experience in the field were meant to serve a higher purpose. Thrilled to work alongside this incredible team and share our findings,” said Teigen in a statement.

Zero Point Zero Productions’ co-founders Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia are also producing the documentary with Unilever Entertainment’s Giles Morrison as an executive producer. The docu is financed by condiment company Sir Kensington’s.

“We’re thrilled to have Chrissy join Fries! The Movie. Her contagious joy and love of food…especially fries, is a perfect fit for the film,” said Collins in a statement.

Emmy-winner Michael Steed, of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” will co-direct with Emmy-nominated producer Gillian Brown, who also worked on “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

A food aficionado, Teigen is a New York Times bestselling author with her cookbook “Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat.” She made Time Magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People” this year. On the television side, Teigen signed a multi-year first-look deal with Hulu in 2019 and has partnered with David Chang and Vox to produce food programming on the streaming service, the first project called “Family Style.” She has also jumped on with Quibi to produce “Chrissy’s Court,” a courtroom show.

