Chris Pratt in Talks to Star in Science-Fiction Movie 'Ghost Draft'

Dave McNary

Chris Pratt Ghost Draft
Chris Pratt is in negotiations to star in Skydance’s science-fiction project “Ghost Draft” with “Lego Batman’s” Chris McKay attached to direct.

Pratt’s deal is not closed. Plot details for “Ghost Draft,” a live-action project written by Zach Dean, are under wraps. Adam Kolbrenner and David S. Goyer will produce, with Dana Goldberg, Matt Grimm, and Don Granger overseeing for Skydance. Skydance is planning on a summer start of production.

Skydance is financing. David Ellison’s company is best known for the “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” movie franchises. Its upcoming slate includes “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” and “Gemini Man.”

Pratt became a worldwide star after headlining Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies as Star-Lord/Peter Quill (also appearing in last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War”) and the “Jurassic World” films as dinosaur handler Owen. He also starred in “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence, and broke out in the long-running NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” He’s voicing both Emmett Brickowski and Rex Dangervest in “The Lego Movie 2: the Second Part.”

McKay made his feature directorial debut on “Lego Batman.” He’s attached to direct the Netflix comic book adaptation “Reborn” with Sandra Bullock producing.

Pratt is represented by UTA, Rise, and Sloane Offer. McKay is repped by UTA, Rise, and Morris Yorn. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

