Chris Messina Joins Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot'

Justin Kroll

Chris Messina
Chirs Messina has signed on to co-star with Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in the thriller “I Care a Lot,” sources tell Variety.

J Blakeson will direct the movie from his own script. Diane Wiest is also on board to join the cast.

Pike will play Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients’ detriment. When she cherrypicks her seemingly perfect client, however, she soon realizes looks are deceiving.

Dinklage will portray a gangster, with Messina as his lawyer.

Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear and Blakeson’s Sugar November are producing, with Black Bear fully financing. Producers are Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler alongside Blakeson. Sacha Guttenstein will executive produce.

Messina most recently portrayed Detective Richard Willis in HBO’s “Sharp Objects” alongside Amy Adams and will next appear in Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated Harley Quinn film “Birds of Prey” opposite Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor. Messina’s other upcoming projects include thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” in which he stars opposite Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman; YouTube thriller, “Dark Cargo”; and most recently, Gia Coppola’s sophomore film, “Mainstream.”

He is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Gender Kelly.

  • Chris Messina arrives at the 76th

    Chris Messina Joins Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot' (EXCLUSIVE)

