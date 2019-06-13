Watch Chris Hemsworth Cover Johnny Cash’s ‘Hurt’ as ‘Lebowski’ Thor

Chris Hemsworth brought back “Lebowski” Thor on Wednesday — complete with his potbelly and scraggly beard — to perform a rendition of “Hurt” for his Twitter followers.

“Not sure why everyone’s so worried about Thor, he’s fine guys…,” the Marvel actor tweeted alongside a video of himself on the “Endgame” set playing an acoustic version of the Johnny Cash song. After being defeated by Thanos in the latest Coen brothers movie, the Norse god sank into a deep depression that resulted in weight gain and heavy drinking, surprising fans who were accustomed to the actor’s normally chiseled body.

In his Variety cover story, Hemsworth said his co-stars enjoyed teasing him in between takes. “People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant,” he said. “Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus. You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around.”

Hemsworth first shared the video during a press stop on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” where he was promoting his part in “Men in Black: International.”

“I didn’t know if I was ever gonna show it because it was in the trailer in between a few takes,” Hemsworth told Fallon, adding that the somber song helped him get into character for depressed Thor. “Because it was in the trailer, in between a few takes, It’s the saddest song in the world. And I’m a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist.”