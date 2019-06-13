×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Chris Hemsworth Cover Johnny Cash’s ‘Hurt’ as ‘Lebowski’ Thor

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (10213611bx)Chris Hemsworth as Thor'Avengers: Endgame' Film - 2019After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe.
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth brought back “Lebowski” Thor on Wednesday — complete with his potbelly and scraggly beard — to perform a rendition of “Hurt” for his Twitter followers.

“Not sure why everyone’s so worried about Thor, he’s fine guys…,” the Marvel actor tweeted alongside a video of himself on the “Endgame” set playing an acoustic version of the Johnny Cash song. After being defeated by Thanos in the latest Coen brothers movie, the Norse god sank into a deep depression that resulted in weight gain and heavy drinking, surprising fans who were accustomed to the actor’s normally chiseled body.

In his Variety cover story, Hemsworth said his co-stars enjoyed teasing him in between takes. “People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant,” he said. “Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus. You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around.”

Hemsworth first shared the video during a press stop on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” where he was promoting his part in “Men in Black: International.”

“I didn’t know if I was ever gonna show it because it was in the trailer in between a few takes,” Hemsworth told Fallon, adding that the somber song helped him get into character for depressed Thor.  “Because it was in the trailer, in between a few takes, It’s the saddest song in the world. And I’m a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist.”

Marvel

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

More Film

  • Les blagues de Toto

    SND, Superprod Team on Family Movie Adaptation of French Comics 'Toto' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND, the film and TV production/distribution arm of French network M6, is teaming up with Paris-based company Superprod on the feature film adaptation of “Les blagues de Toto,” the popular French comics. Created by Thierry Coppée, “Les blagues de Toto” comprises of 13 volumes and have sold more than 3.7 million units. The family comedy [...]

  • Annecy: Alterego, Centauro Team for ‘La

    Annecy: Alterego, Centauro Team for ‘La Niña de la Trompeta’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY, France – Los Angeles and Ecuador-based Alterego has teamed with Miami-based Centauro to co-produce animated feature “La niña de la trompeta” (The Trumpet Girl), created by Argentina’s Emiliano Oviedo. The agreement was signed at the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival Founded by Colombian director Gustavo Nieto Roa (“Tiempo para amar”) forty years ago, Centauro has [...]

  • Screenwriter Brian Lynch

    'Secret Life of Pets' Screenwriter Brian Lynch Looks Back on His Journey Into Animated Film

    If family animation often struggles to earn respect in the film industry, and screenwriters often struggle to get respect in film’s creative hierarchy, then where does that leave a screenwriter who specializes in family animation? In the case of Brian Lynch, the answer is this: thriving, and contributing to films that have accumulated more than [...]

  • Reinaldo Marcus Green

    Will Smith's 'King Richard' Movie Finds Director in 'Monsters and Men' Filmmaker

    Reinaldo Marcus Green is on board to direct Warner Bros.’ “King Richard,” which centers on the father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams and stars Will Smith as their father. After Green came on board Thursday, Warner Bros. announced that it had scheduled “King Richard” for a Nov. 25, 2020, release at the start [...]

  • Imogen Poots

    Blumhouse Remaking Cult Hit 'Black Christmas' With Imogen Poots Set to Star

    Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions are remaking the cult horror pic “Black Christmas” with Imogen Poots starring. The studio will release the film on Dec. 13. Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue and Caleb Eberhardt are also set to star with Sophia Takal directing. Takal and April Wolfe penned the script. Blum will produce for [...]

  • The Shining Sequel Doctor Sleep Trailer

    Watch the First Trailer for 'The Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep'

    Redrum returns in “Doctor Sleep.” Ewan McGregor plays an adult Danny Torrance, Jack Nicholson’s on-screen son in “The Shining,” in the adaptation of the Stephen King horror novel of the same name. Still traumatized by the events of the classic 1980 film, Danny is battling a drinking problem and the emergence of strange, psychic powers. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad