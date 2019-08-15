×
Chris Hemsworth’s Thematic Ent. Nabs Remake Rights to Spain’s ‘Under The Rose’ (EXCLUSIVE)

"Under the Rose"
CREDIT: Credit: Urban Films

Thematic Entertainment, the Los Angeles and Melbourne-based outfit launched by Chris Hemsworth, has optioned U.S. remake rights to “Bajo la rosa” (“Under the Rose”), Spaniard Josué Ramos’ debut feature.

The original psychological thriller was released in 2018 in Spain via arthouse SVOD platform Filmin, and is experiencing a buoyant international roll-out as a completed film, sales handled by Urban Films.

To date, the original has been sold to Somos TV in the U.S., Virtual Cinema in China, Indeed Films in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Encripta in Latin America and Cinemundo in Portugal.

Scandinavia, France and Japan are under negotiation, according to Horacio Urban at Madrid’s Urban Films.

Urban Films is in talks for stage adaptations of the film in the U.S. and Germany, he added.

“Bajo la rosa” has also run up solid play on the festival circuit, scoring awards such as best foreign film at the Maryland International Film Festival, the audience award at Nocturna Madrid Intl. Fantastic Film Festival and a Silver Pre-Columbian Circle Award at the Bogotá Intl. Film Festival.

Written, directed and produced by Ramos at JRS Films, “Bajo la rosa” deals with child abuse. It narrates the sudden disappearance of Sara, the youngest daughter of Oliver and Julia. After days without news about her, the family receives a letter from someone who claims to have abducted Sara and wants to talk with them that night.

The film also tackles affairs such as guilt, redemption and punishment, which come to light along with dark secrets the family has hidden.

Starring Pedro Casablanc (“I Can Quit Whenever I Want”), Ramiro Blas (“Locked Up”), Elisabet Gelabert (“Magical Girl”) and young actor Zack Gómez, “Bajo la rosa” was shot in Madrid in just 10 days with a €15,000 ($16,650) budget.

Best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth teamed last year with Australian producers John Finemore and James Hoppe to launch Thematic, aimed at developing stories of  global-appeal.

