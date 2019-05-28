×
Chris Hemsworth on Secrets of Playing Fat Thor in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mavel/Disney

In this week’s issue of Variety, Chris Hemsworth talks about the evolution of his character Thor in “Avengers: Endgame.”

The latest and 22nd Marvel superhero movie, which has grossed a staggering $2.7 billion worldwide, surprised audiences with a different Thor. As an Avenger in exile, the Norse God of Thunder sports a scraggly beard and a potbelly.

Hemsworth tells Variety that he relished the transformation. “Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup,” he says in our cover story. “Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

On set, Hemsworth called himself “Lebowski Thor,” a reference to the slacker played by Jeff Bridges in the Coen brothers comedy. Originally, Thor was supposed to revert back to his old chiseled self in the middle of “Endgame,” but Hemsworth fought to keep his pear-shaped body. “I enjoyed that version of Thor,” he says. “It was so different than any other way I played the character.”

