×

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Almost Quit ‘Ghostbusters’

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ghostbusters Chris Hemsworth
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony

Before Chris Hemsworth took Thor to new and unexpected directions, he showed off his comedic chops as a clueless receptionist in the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

In this week’s issue of Variety, Hemsworth reveals that he almost quit the movie directed by Paul Feig. “The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out,” Hemsworth says. “Three or four weeks prior, Paul said to me, ‘I’m going to write up the character. Don’t worry.’ And then I got the script and nothing had changed.”

His agent, Bryan Lourd, set up a last-minute meeting with Feig, who assured Hemsworth there would be a lot to do — through improvisation. “I was really scared walking onto that set,” Hemsworth says. “I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them, and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that.”

Hemsworth credits “Ghostbusters” with priming audiences to accept Thor’s turn to screwball comedy in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He would have liked to have done a “Ghostbusters” sequel, and he hasn’t forgiven the online fanboys who viciously attacked the reboot partly because the new stars were played by women. “That whole period I was like, ‘What ownership do you guys have over those characters?’” Hemsworth says. “‘Oh, you watched the film, therefore you should have a say over where it goes?’ I thought it was very unfortunate and kind of disappointing.”

Related

For more from Hemsworth, including what he thinks about Thor’s future and his upcoming role in “Men in Black: International,” read our cover story here.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • Ari Emanuel WME Endeavor

    Why the Timing of Endeavor's IPO Push Is Frustrating Its Rivals

    Timing is everything in Hollywood. Endeavor’s formal unveiling of its plan to go public later this year couldn’t have come at a less-opportune moment. Although Endeavor’s IPO intentions were well known, the timing of its May 23 filing with the SEC seemed at best tone-deaf to many industry insiders, coming amid the extraordinary standoff over [...]

  • Ghostbusters Chris Hemsworth

    Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Almost Quit 'Ghostbusters'

    Before Chris Hemsworth took Thor to new and unexpected directions, he showed off his comedic chops as a clueless receptionist in the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. In this week’s issue of Variety, Hemsworth reveals that he almost quit the movie directed by Paul Feig. “The night [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Chris Hemsworth on Secrets of Playing Fat Thor in 'Avengers: Endgame'

    In this week’s issue of Variety, Chris Hemsworth talks about the evolution of his character Thor in “Avengers: Endgame.” The latest and 22nd Marvel superhero movie, which has grossed a staggering $2.7 billion worldwide, surprised audiences with a different Thor. As an Avenger in exile, the Norse God of Thunder sports a scraggly beard and [...]

  • Handmaids Tale Abortion Protest

    Netflix the Only Hollywood Studio to Speak Out in Attack Against Abortion Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

    Many of Hollywood’s most powerful content companies have maintained a deafening silence on the raging abortion legislation debate that’s sweeping the country as their star talent and producers go off script to speak out about threats to women’s reproductive rights and boycott states like Georgia that have signed the bills. Protests are erupting on the [...]

  • chris hemsworth variety Cover Story

    How Chris Hemsworth Found His Way as a Movie Star With Thor and 'The Avengers'

    Like everyone else, Chris Hemsworth recently bought tickets to see “Avengers: Endgame.” This was actually his second time watching the Marvel blockbuster, in which he stars as Thor. The first time Hemsworth saw the film was in mid-April alongside co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson and thousands of teary-eyed fans at the premiere [...]

  • India-Based Toonz Buys Into Irish Kids'-Content

    India-Based Animation Studio Toonz Buys Into Irish Producer Telegael (EXCLUSIVE)

    Toonz Media Group has acquired a minority stake in the Emmy-winning kids’-content producer Telegael in Ireland. India-based Toonz further enlarges its international footprint with the deal, having already acquired Spanish animation studio Imira. Toonz is based in Trivandrum, southern India, and is part of Geneva-based Comcraft Group. The deal means it will own a stake [...]

  • Cinéfondation Laureate Valentina Maurel Readies Debut,’Garden

    Cinéfondation-Prized Valentina Maurel Prepares Feature Debut, ‘Garden on Fire’

    CANNES – A 2017 Cinéfondation First Jury Prize winner, Costa Rica’s Valentina Maurel returned to the Cannes Festival with a new short, the Critics’ Week entry “Lucía en el limbo,” as she prepares her first feature, “El jardin en llamas” (The Garden on Fire). Given that debut features of top Cinéfondation winners are offered a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad