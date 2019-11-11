×

Chris Evans Wants to Direct Again, but Needs a Better Script

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chris Evans (“Knives Out”) is dying to direct a film, he just doesn’t have the material.

Evans, who made his directorial debut in 2014 with “Before We Go,” revealed what’s holding him back from a sophomore film — and much more — during a conversation with former co-star Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

Johansson began the interview by asking Evans where his head is at in regards to any future directorial work.

“I’m dying to direct, but I don’t have the courage or focus to write, and the hardest thing is finding material. The good material isn’t just sitting there untouched,” Evans admitted. “When I directed, one of the trickiest things was I found some little broken-bird script and thought, ‘Oh, I can nurse this thing back to health.’ In retrospect, I do think even the best version of the movie I directed, there may still have been a ceiling based on the material.”

When Johansson asked if Evans had any stories that he wanted to tell, he explained his interest in Buddhism.

“Those are stories that I think can touch people. I think we’re all looking to find out, from an egoic standpoint, what our relevance is, who we’re supposed to be, what the definition of joy and love and purpose is,” Evans said. “Loose concepts of Buddhism address a lot of that. I certainly don’t have the skillset to write it, so I’m just on the hunt.”

Johannsson joked, “So ‘Eat Pray Love’ two then?” to which Evans laughed heartily.

Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands Nov. 12. The Emmy-nominated companion series will air on PBS stations and the World Channel starting in January. Check back for more from Evans, Johansson and the other best actors from this year’s film season.

Watch The Full Interview: 

More Film

  • Variety Launches New Video Series, 'Daily

    Variety Launches New Video Series, 'Daily Variety'

    Variety has launched a daily video series covering the business of entertainment. Hosted by Audrey Cleo Yap and executive produced by Eva Wong, “Daily Variety” will feature breaking news coverage and analysis from Variety’s award-winning staff as well as in-depth features and interviews with top industry professionals. Each bite-sized segment and featured clip will be [...]

  • Chris Evans

    Chris Evans Tells Scarlett Johansson if He'll Ever Return to Play Captain America

    Chris Evans doesn’t think he’ll be reprising his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He explains why in a conversation with Scarlett Johansson for Variety‘s Actor on Actors issue, on stands on Nov. 12. Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel films, is in this year’s awards conversation for dual performances [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson Chris Evans AoA

    Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans on the 'Sad' Marvel Scorsese Debate

    Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson discussed why Marvel films have come under attack. Evans (who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Johansson (Black Widow) recently sat down for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue, on stands on Nov. 12. Although they didn’t mention Martin Scorsese by name, they alluded to the “Irishman” director’s [...]

  • Honey Boy Shia LaBeouf

    How Shia LaBeouf Became a Box Office Star Again

    Call it the Shianaissance (or don’t, we would understand), but Shia LaBeouf is igniting an indie box office revival. LaBeouf further proved his on-screen bankability last weekend as his autobiographical drama “Honey Boy” kicked off above expectations, garnering $288,824 from four venues in New York and Los Angeles. That haul marks one of the best [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson Chris Evans

    Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson on Marvel, 'Marriage Story' and 'Knives Out'

    Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson sat down for a chat for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” For more, pick up the Actors on Actors issue on Nov. 12, tune into PBS SoCal on Jan. 2 or stay tuned right here at Variety.com. When Scarlett Johansson first sees Chris Evans at our photo shoot, she lets [...]

  • Jim Gianopulos'Downsizing' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Jim Gianopulos Confirmed to Run Paramount Following Viacom, CBS Merger

    Jim Gianopulos will continue to oversee film operations following Viacom’s merger with CBS, the companies confirmed on Monday. The move was expected and comes as the media marriage is being wrapped up. Gianopulos’ title will be chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. His mandate will continue to be calling the shots at Paramount Animation, Paramount [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad