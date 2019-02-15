Chris Evans’ Action Film ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ Bought by Netflix

Netflix has bought global rights, excluding China, to Chris Evans’ action-thriller “The Red Sea Diving Resort” for release later this year.

Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michiel Huisman, Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley also star. “The Red Sea Diving Resort” is directed by “Homeland” creator Gideon Raff from his own script. Raff had originally sold the pitch to Fox Searchlight, but when it went back on the market, Bron Studios came on to finance and produce.

Evans portrays an Israeli agent who ran a secret Mossad operation in the early 1980s with a ragtag team of spies to smuggle persecuted Ethiopian Jews in Sudan, using a deserted holiday retreat as a front. The Arous Holiday Village, which had been built by Italian entrepreneurs in the early ’70s, was the site of the operation.

Williams plays a local agent in the movie. The mission, known as “Operation Brothers,” opened up the resort to actual tourists and evacuated the Ethiopian Jews while evading Sudanese authorities. Ethiopian Jews had started fleeing civil war and famine in Ethiopia and many went to nearby Sudan.

Producers are Aaron L. Gilbert of Bron Studios, Alexandra Milchan of Emjag, and Raff through G. Raff Productions. Executive producer is Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media.