×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why Chris Evans Loves Playing a ‘Despicable’ Character

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chris Evans is going from American superhero to mystery villain in his upcoming film “Knives Out,” and it’s a welcome change.

“It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans said at Variety‘s Toronto Film Festival studio presented by AT&T. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s fun.”

In the film, Evans plays the black-sheep grandson of the best-selling mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey, who is found dead by an apparent “suicide.” A whodunnit mystery soon follows, involving all three of Harlan’s heirs — Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), Walt (Michael Shannon) and Joni (Toni Collette) — and their children, as a police officer played by Daniel Craig races to uncover the film’s central murderer.

Viewers first got a taste of Evan’s “vile” character in the film’s trailer, which show’s the foul-mouthed family member spouting off a series of swear words directed at his various cast mates.

“Up your ass. Matter of fact, eat sh—. How’s that? Eat sh—, Eat sh —, Eat sh—. Definitely eat sh—,” Evans says while pointing to various family members and ending with Collette’s widowed character.

“Everyone’s behavior is kind of questionable because they’re in various states of desperation,” Collette told Variety about the film. “So the knives are out.”

More Film

  • Chris EvansVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Why Chris Evans Loves Playing a 'Despicable' Character

    Chris Evans is going from American superhero to mystery villain in his upcoming film “Knives Out,” and it’s a welcome change. “It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans said at Variety‘s Toronto Film Festival studio presented by AT&T. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s [...]

  • Alala's Debut 'Twenty' Explores Struggles in

    Alala's Debut 'Twenty' Explores Struggles in Sudan

    When a prophecy from a traveling sheik portends that a young Sudanese boy will die at the age of 20, he and his mother are faced with the difficult task of navigating the space between coming of age and confronting the end. “You Will Die at Twenty” is the feature directorial debut of Sudanese filmmaker [...]

  • It Chapter Two Box Office

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Floats to No. 1 With $91 Million

    Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season. While those ticket sales are behind the jaw-dropping $123 million launch of its predecessor, 2017’s “It,” the follow-up [...]

  • Cunningham

    Toronto Film Review: 'Cunningham'

    Good nonfiction storytelling requires artistry beyond talking heads and archives, though creative vision sometimes feels purposely concealed or standardized in documentaries to prioritize substance over style. But here’s a dance documentary that splendidly flaunts its artistic point of view, and fittingly so. This is a good time to remember that nonfiction films can be theatrical [...]

  • Pinewood Studios

    Disney Inks Long-Term Deal to Occupy Most of Pinewood Studios

    The Walt Disney Co. has struck a long-term deal with historic Pinewood Studios outside London to take nearly all its stages, backlots and other production accommodation. The arrangement is expected to begin in 2020. “It’s wonderful to have Disney here at Pinewood,” Paul Golding, chairman of the Pinewood Group Ltd., said in a statement. “They’ve [...]

  • 7500

    German Shingle Augenschein Embraces English-Lingo Pics (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cologne-based Augenschein Filmproduktion, producer of “7500,” which stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is moving increasingly into English-language production while also branching out as a financing partner for international projects. In a move reflecting those changes, the company has hired industry vet Rusta Mizani, currently head of business affairs at the German Film and Television Academy Berlin, as [...]

  • Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by

    Minhal Baig Opens Up about Her Debut Drama 'Hala'

    Director Minhal Baig’s debut feature, coming-of-age story “Hala,” took Sundance by storm and became one of the first films ever acquired by tech giant Apple.  On the ground in Toronto, Baig spoke with Variety about showing the film, about the identity struggles of a Muslim teen girl, to diverse audiences around the world. Also serving as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad