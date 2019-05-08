Chris Evans’ ‘Infinite’ Gets 2020 Summer Release Date

Paramount has dated Chris Evans’ past-lives drama “Infinite” for Aug. 7, 2020.

The studio has also moved Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel off that date and back four months to Dec. 18, 2020. That holiday date had been occupied by James Cameron’s “Avatar 2,” but Disney announced on Tuesday that the sequel was moving back a year.

Antoine Fuqua is directing “Infinite,” produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which is centered on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society.

Earlier this year, Paramount had set the Aug. 7, 2020, for its untitled sequel to the 1988 Murphy comedy “Coming to America.” The studio hired “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer to direct the project.

The original movie was directed by John Landis, with Murphy playing a charming African prince who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos co-starred in “Coming to America,” which was a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

Brewer and Murphy recently worked together on “Dolemite Is My Name” for Netflix, about comedian Rudy Ray Moore.