Chris Evans in Talks to Star in Antoine Fuqua’s Past-Lives Drama ‘Infinite’

Chris Evans is in talks to star in director Antoine Fuqua’s past-lives drama “Infinite” for Paramount Pictures.

“Infinite” will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. Rafi Crohn is the exec producer.

John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D. Eric Maikranz novel’s “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which is centered on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society of similar individuals and dares to join their ranks.

Evans will next be seen as Captain America in Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which opens on April 26. He’s also starring in the murder mystery “Knives Out” with Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Michael Shannon, set for a Nov. 27 release from Lionsgate.

Fuqua’s most recent credits are last year’s “The Equalizer 2,” “American Dream/American Knightmare” for Showtime, and “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” for HBO. He also directed “The Equalizer,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Southpaw,” and “Olympus Has Fallen.” Di Bonaventura is the producer on Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise.

Evans, Fuqua, and Hancock are represented by CAA. Evans is managed by 3 Arts. Shorr is repped by UTA and Bellevue Productions. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.