×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Cornell Documentary in the Works From Brad Pitt and Peter Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Chris Cornell Police Report
CREDIT: Bassman/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

A new documentary film centered on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works, Variety has learned.

The film will be produced by Cornell’s widow, Vicky, along with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content. Berg (“Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon”) will direct.

Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden from the band’s incarnation in 1984 until they broke up in 1997. He went on to front Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine before Soundgarden reunited in 2011. The band was in the middle of touring when, on May 18, 2017, Cornell died after a show in Detroit. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

In January, Vicky Cornell and a number of the grunge icon’s fellow musicians, including Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, threw a benefit concert, “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” at the Forum in Los Angeles. Guest performers included Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton. Pitt also made an appearance.

Cornell received 16 Grammy nominations throughout his career. He won three: best metal performance for “Spoonman” and best hard rock performance for “Black Hole Sun,” both with his Soundgarden bandmates, and just last weekend, a posthumous honor for best rock performance, for “When Bad Does Good.”

Berg’s last film was “Mile 22,” starring Mark Wahlberg. Next up is “Wonderland,” his fifth collaboration with Wahlberg.

A rep for the Cornell estate confirmed that a doc is planned but offered no additional details.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Chris Cornell Police Report

    Chris Cornell Documentary in the Works From Brad Pitt and Peter Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new documentary film centered on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works, Variety has learned. The film will be produced by Cornell’s widow, Vicky, along with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content. Berg (“Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon”) [...]

  • Clint Mansell

    Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing. Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 [...]

  • Katy Perry is a Robot in

    Katy Perry Is a Robot in Love in New Video With Zedd, ‘365’

    Katy Perry and Zedd have teamed up for a new single released today called “365,” which has  a video that shows the singer as a “Stepford Wife”-type robot who falls in love (with Zedd). Directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd, Daft Punk) and conceptualized by Perry, according to the announcement, the clip “asks the question: [...]

  • X-Factor auditions - Dublin.X-Factor judge Simon

    Simon Cowell Plots Revamp of ‘X Factor’ to Boost Ratings in the U.K.

    Simon Cowell and his team are plotting the biggest changes to “X Factor” on ITV in the show’s history in an attempt to boost ratings and secure a new deal for the talent competition on British television. Amid reports of wholesale format changes, there were rumors that the show was effectively being shelved, a move [...]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Complete Winners List

    “A Star Is Born” took home multiple wins at the 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held tonight at the theater at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories across movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers (read Variety‘s GMS Awards preview [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad