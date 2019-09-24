×
Chloe Okuno to Direct, Write A24 Horror Movie ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

A24 logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of A24

A24 has tapped up-and-coming filmmaker Chloe Okuno to direct and re-write the horror movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

The project was originally written by “Cat Person” author Kristen Ropuenian, in the company’s first purchase of a spec script. Okuno is the director of the award-winning AFI short film “Slut,” centered on a naive young girl becoming the target of a murderous sociopath when she attempts to reinvent herself to impress the boys in her small Texas town. She is currently writing the reboot of “Audrey Rose” for Orion Pictures and Platinum Dunes.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” is Ropuenian’s foray into the screenwriting space. A24 said the story infuses a “fresh, incisive perspective” into the horror genre, mixing together elements of shrewd character study, mystery and deep-seeded scares.

Ropuenian is the author of the popular New Yorker article “Cat Person.” After being published in December, “Cat Person,” which follows a downhill relationship and delves into the dynamics of millennial dating, turned into a viral phenomenon and became the most-read New Yorker fiction story of 2017.

A24’s 2019 releases have included Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” starring Awkwafina, and Sebastián Lelio’s “Gloria Bell,” with Julianne Moore.

Okuno is represented by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Peter Sample.

