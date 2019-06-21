×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Charlize Theron’s Netflix Movie ‘The Old Guard’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chiwetel Ejiofor will be part of “The Old Guard.” The “12 Years a Slave” star has signed on for the Netflix and Skydance picture, which will also star Charlize Theron who also produces.

Harry Melling (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) and Veronica Ngo (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) have also been cast in the adaptation of the graphic novel series, which was created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.

The new names join the previously announced KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli in the upcoming movie.

The story, published in 2017 by Image, centers on old soldiers who never die, finding themselves trapped in immortality without explanation.

The film will tell the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed. Filming is underway in the U.K.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) directs. Rucka and Prince-Bythewood have adapted the graphic novel for the screen. Rucka also exec produces, alongside Stan Wlodkowski.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance and Marc Evans, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah, the shingle founded by Theron.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • Chinese animation film "White Snake" acquired

    Shanghai: Lightchaser Seeks More Chinese Animation Talent

    There is huge potential market for animation films in China. But Chinese companies are struggling to make the content to fulfil that demand, said Lightchaser Animation Studios’ co-founder Yuan Ye in Shanghai.  “Although animation education in China has improved, when it comes to character effects or other technical skills, they don’t teach any of it in [...]

  • Singapore’s MM2 Starts ‘Fatekeepers’ Feng Shui

    Singapore’s MM2 Starts ‘Fatekeepers’ Feng Shui Fantasy

    Singapore director Daniel Yam has begun shooting Chinese-language fantasy adventure film “The Fatekeepers.” The story involves a group of youngsters who discover that the country’s feng shui (Chinese geomancy) has fallen out of whack. That is causing natural disasters such as fish being washed up on shore, hailstorms, and imminent typhoons. The quartet, who between [...]

  • BILL WYMANVARIOUS - 1968

    Bill Wyman Talks About Being 'The Quiet One' and Not Like a (Typical) Rolling Stone

    There’s a new documentary about Bill Wyman hitting theaters, and contrary to expectations, perhaps, it’s not a silent movie. But it is titled “The Quiet One,” in deference to the legendary bass player’s reputation as the most reserved of the Rolling Stones, an image he thinks he merited only by being pitted against some of [...]

  • Cailee Spaeny

    Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in 'The Craft' Remake

    Cailee Spaeny is in negotiations to star as one of the young witches in Sony Pictures’ remake of 1996’s “The Craft” for Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment. Robin Tunney starred in the original, portraying a new arrival at a high school who’s sought out by three students, played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel [...]

  • We Are Little Zombies

    Shanghai Film Review: 'We Are Little Zombies'

    No pulsating, psychedelic, pop-punk phantasmagoria ought to be as moving and smart as “We Are Little Zombies.” But Makoto Nagahisa’s explosively ingenious and energetic debut (imagine it as the spiritual offspring of Richard Lester and a Harajuku Girl) holds the high score for visual and narrative invention, as well as boasting a [insert gigantic-beating-heart GIF] [...]

  • Patrick Wilson

    Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace on Scary Stories From 'Annabelle Comes Home' Set

    Tales of spooky occurrences on the sets of horror movies like “The Exorcist” and “Poltergeist” have circulated for years, and it looks like “The Conjuring” franchise is following in their footsteps in that regard. The cast of “Annabelle Comes Home” shared their unnerving stories from set at the film’s premiere on Thursday night at the Regency [...]

  • Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Soaring

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Heads for $135 Million Opening Weekend

    Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4″ is heading toward $135 million in its opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. If the forecast holds, “Toy Story 4” would rack up the third-biggest debut of 2019 after “Avengers: Endgame” at $357 million and “Captain Marvel” at $353 million. “Toy Story 4” opened impressively with $12 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad