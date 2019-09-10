×
Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Mark Wahlberg’s Thriller ‘Infinite’

Chiwetel Ejiofor 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined Mark Wahlberg in Paramount’s action thriller “Infinite,” with Antoine Fuqua directing.

Infinite” is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which is centered on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives.

Wahlberg will portray a troubled man who suffers from schizophrenia and is haunted by memories of two past lives when he stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society. Wahlberg replaced Chris Evans several months ago after Evans exited due to scheduling issues.

Shooting will begin later this month in London. Paramount has set an Aug. 7, 2020, release date.

Dylan O’Brien and Sophie Cookson have also been cast. Ejiofor will play a member of the Infinite — who are near immortals compiling experiences and skills over lifetimes into near superhuman abilities that they have used to drive history toward their own agenda on a longer timeline.

Ejiofor’s credits include “12 Years a Slave,” “The Martian,” voicing Scar in “The Lion King” and starring opposite Angelina Jolie in the upcoming “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” He is repped by CAA, Markham Froggatt & Irwin, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

