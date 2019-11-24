×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chinese Film Awards: Golden Horses and Golden Roosters Pick Contrasting Winners

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
So Long, My Son directed by China's Wang Xiaoshaui
CREDIT: Li Tienan for Dongchun Films

Taiwanese films “A Sun” and “Detention” were the big winners of Taipei’s Golden Horse Awards on Saturday. Wang Xiaoshuai’s “So Long, My Son” was the standout title at mainland China’s rival Golden Rooster Awards, held the same evening.

The two events collided because of a pro-Taiwanese independence acceptance speech at last year’s Golden Horse Awards, which are usually considered the most prestigious film prizes in Chinese-language film. That prompted Beijing to ban mainland industry players from attending this year’s ceremony in Taiwan, threaten to cut off access to China’s enormous movie market for any others who chose to participate, and schedule its Golden Rooster ceremony for the same evening.

Taiwanese films “A Sun” and “Detention” tied for the most honors at the Golden Horse Awards, with five wins apiece. “A Sun” walked away with the best narrative feature prize, as well as a best director win for Chung Mong-hong — his second, out of four nominations — and best leading and supporting actor prizes for Chen Yi-wen and Liu Kuan-ting, respectively. It also won for film editing. “Detention” earned the best new director award for filmmaker John Hsu, as well as best VFX, art direction and adapted screenplay, a category that had only three nominees this year instead of five.

A cinematic take on the popular survival horror video game of the same name from Red Candle Games, “Detention” is this year’s highest-grossing Taiwanese film and the territory’s 10th top-performing title overall, with ticket sales of $8.5 million. Set during Taiwan’s White Terror period of political persecution, the film has been banned in mainland China, both for its political subject matter and because one of Red Candle’s earlier video games contained an in-game poster that appeared to make fun of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Popular on Variety

Malaysia’s Yeo Yann-yann won best actress for her turn as a Chinese teacher stuck in a bad, childless marriage in the Singaporean film “Wet Season,” while Winnie Chang took best supporting actress for her role in “The Teacher.” Tsai Ming-liang’s “Your Face” won best documentary, and Yeo Siew-hua nabbed a best original screenplay win for mystery thriller “A Land Imagined.”

The Golden Rooster Awards, long maligned as a government-backed event of no international consequence, mirrored the Berlin Film Festival in honoring both leads from Wang Xiaoshuai’s “So Long, My Son,” Wang Jingchun and Yong Mei, with best actor and best actress prizes. The film, a scathing, tear-jerking critique of the country’s brutal one-child policy, which was reversed in 2015, also won best screenplay.

Other Rooster choices ran counter to international accolades, however. “Red Flowers and Green Leaves,” a look at an arranged marriage of an ethnically Hui Muslim couple took the prize for best low-budget feature, beating out two titles that made it to Cannes this past May, Critics’ Week closer “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” and Directors’ Fortnight entry “To Live to Sing.” And “The Wind Guardians” stole the best animation crown from the Oscar long-listed “White Snake.” Sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth,” which grossed a massive $691 million in China but just $8.7 million in the rest of the world, was crowned best film.

Hong Kong director Dante Lam won best director for “Operation Red Sea,” a patriotic actioner made to laud the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. It opened in Chinese theaters back in February 2018.

Wang Zhifei was named best supporting actor for “The Bugle from Gutian,” another military-themed film made for a recent Communist anniversary, and which premiered in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, one of the centers of government power.

Newcomer Wen Muye won best directorial debut for the summer 2018 hit “Dying to Survive.” Wu Yufang won best supporting actress for “Send Me to the Clouds.”

“Us and Them,” a romantic drama directed by Taiwan’s Rene Liu — one of just two artists from the island to earn a nod at the event — received five nominations, but took home no awards.

More Film

  • The Letter

    IDFA Film Review: 'The Letter'

    A wry, mild-mannered woman in her mid-nineties, Margaret Kamango has seen enough in life to be oddly unfazed when a letter arrives on her doorstep that effectively amounts to a death threat. When a cursory investigation suggests it has come from a family member — one of those living right within her rural homestead — [...]

  • 'God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya'

    'God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya' Wins Arab Critics’ Award for European Films

    “God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya,” a satirical drama by Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska, has won the inaugural Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The film, which positions itself as “a feminist cry against a patriarchal Macedonia in the grips of bullying machismo and hidebound religion,” according to its review in Variety, was selected [...]

  • A Sun

    Tokyo Film Review: 'A Sun'

    As wrenching and resonant a cinematic experience as can be found in any country this year, Taiwanese stunner “A Sun” tells the story of two sons, one a top student poised to attend the med school of his choice, the other a raging delinquent whose latest scuffle lands him in a juvenile detention center. The [...]

  • So Long, My Son directed by

    Chinese Film Awards: Golden Horses and Golden Roosters Pick Contrasting Winners

    Taiwanese films “A Sun” and “Detention” were the big winners of Taipei’s Golden Horse Awards on Saturday. Wang Xiaoshuai’s “So Long, My Son” was the standout title at mainland China’s rival Golden Rooster Awards, held the same evening. The two events collided because of a pro-Taiwanese independence acceptance speech at last year’s Golden Horse Awards, [...]

  • Sinagpore International Film Festival 2019 poster

    From First Film to Second, Singapore Directors Try to Make the Leap

    The Singapore government’s support for the film industry has helped a lot of people to make their first feature. Moving on to a sophomore performance is a trickier proposition. Some of Singapore’s most recent first feature debutants, K. Rajagopal (“A Yellow Bird”), Wong Chen-Hsi (“Innocents”) and Jacen Tan (“Zombiepura”), assembled Saturday for a seminar at [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    Sam Mendes' '1917' Plunges Into the Oscar Race

    Sam Mendes’ “1917,” a gripping survival story that unfolds in the crucible of World War I, inserted itself into the awards race on Saturday with a series of well-received screenings in Los Angeles and New York. The movie, which is made with great craft and care, now faces the unenviable task of trying to elbow [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad