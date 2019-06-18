×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chinese-American Film Festival Seeks Particular Dialog

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Skyline on the Huangpu River with Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Tower, Pudong, Shanghai, ChinaVARIOUS
CREDIT: Dieter Schinner/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

With U.S.-China ties at an ever-sinking low, the Chinese-American Film and TV Festival on Tuesday pledged to improve communications between the two countries —  at a Chinese language-only press conference Tuesday that had few foreigners present.

Most attendees who took to the stage to give congratulatory speeches that seemed more intent on heaping praise upon James Su, the festival’s chairman, through flowery references to Communist leaders than discussing how to actually strengthen ties between the world’s first and second largest film markets.

“(Su) really spent a lot of effort, painstaking care and honestly, a lot of money” to build up the festival, said one of a parade of leaders invited to express their gratitude for the event.

“He has a lot of money — don’t worry,” interrupted another speaker onstage, who had just delivered an ode of his own. To her counter that “sooner or later, it’ll all be spent,” he shot back, to knowing laughs: “If it was spent on us, it will be worthwhile!”

Related

The festival will take place in Los Angeles this year from Nov. 3-6, just before the American Film Market, which has itself seen a growing Chinese presence over the years. Now in its 15th year, the event has grown under Su’s influence to become a notable occasion for Chinese industry players to network amongst themselves.

Su himself kicked off the proceedings with a quote from Xi Jinping about the need to promote cultural exchange around the world. He said he hopes the festival can “become a bridge between the U.S. and Chinese peoples.”

But don’t expect screenings of “Crazy Rich Asians” or Awkwafina’s “The Farewell”. It appears that the U.S.-based target audience envisioned by the festival isn’t so much the general American public so much as it is overseas Chinese, who are seen by Beijing as having a role to play in the government’s goal of boosting soft power abroad.

The Shanghai Returned Overseas Chinese Federation vice chairman Tao Yong praised the ability of film to “use artistic language to tell the world our China story.” He then cited a quote from Xi and one from former leader Deng Xiaoping that he said “very nicely explain the usefulness of our overseas Chinese as a bridge.” He added: “The central government attaches great importance to the power of making use of overseas Chinese.”

Other high-powered speakers spoke of China’s growing cultural confidence. Shanghai Film Group Corporation’s chairman Ren Zhonglun took to the stage to say that Chinese film’s biggest improvement in recent years is that it has “become more sober and more rational.”

“Before, either because we were too rushed or too over-confident, we kept thinking about at what point we’d be able to catch up to certain countries, giving ourselves unnecessary pressure and disappointment,” he said. Now, “we believe that whether there’s competition or cooperation between countries, what’s most important is that we study from each other.”

China Film Group’s general manager Jiang Ping recounted a trip in the late 11990s to the U.S. for a screening. “I remember 20 years ago, foreigners completely looked down on us, thinking, ‘You Chinese people can’t even shoot 100 films a year. You don’t even have $100 million a year at the box office.’ They had no idea that in these 14 or 15 years we would become a big film nation,” he said. “But to develop from a big to a strong film nation, we must study and have communication.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • Zhao Tao

    Zhao Tao Gets Candid in Kering's Shanghai Women in Motion Showcase Interview

    Zhao Tao is one of the most recognizable faces in Chinese art cinema thanks to her longtime collaboration with director Jia Zhangke, whom she married in 2012. From 2000’s “Platform” to last year’s “Ash is Purest White,” her work has plumbed the moral depths of modern China and brought stories of the country’s drastic change [...]

  • Skyline on the Huangpu River with

    Chinese-American Film Festival Seeks Particular Dialog

    With U.S.-China ties at an ever-sinking low, the Chinese-American Film and TV Festival on Tuesday pledged to improve communications between the two countries —  at a Chinese language-only press conference Tuesday that had few foreigners present. Most attendees who took to the stage to give congratulatory speeches that seemed more intent on heaping praise upon [...]

  • Murder Mystery

    Netflix Reveals Record-Breaking Stats for Sandler-Aniston 'Murder Mystery' Flick

    “Murder Mystery,” the latest Adam Sandler film to debut on Netflix, broke viewing records on the streaming service, the company revealed Tuesday. The film, which is co-headlined by Jennifer Aniston, was seen by close to 30.9 million households in its first 3 days, according to a tweet sent out Tuesday afternoon. 🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER [...]

  • Agents Accuse Writers Guild of Refusing

    Writers Guild 'Plans to Respond' to Agents' Proposal as Frustration Mounts

    In a sign of increasing frustration, Hollywood agents have accused the Writers Guild of America of foot-dragging in the bitter two-month dispute. “It has become clear as more days pass that the Guild is not interested in making a deal,” said the negotiating committee for the agents in statement issued Tuesday. “Over the past year, [...]

  • Jermaine Fowler arrives at the 69th

    Jermaine Fowler to Co-Star With Eddie Murphy in 'Coming 2 America' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jermaine Fowler is set to play one of the leads opposite Eddie Murphy in Paramount’s sequel “Coming 2 America,” sources tell Variety. “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is on board to direct the pic with the studio planning an August 7, 2020 release. Plot details of “Coming 2 America” are unknown, as are the [...]

  • Henry Golding attends the Fragrance Foundation

    Henry Golding Starts Long House Shingle With 'Inheritance,' 'Harrington's Greatest Hits'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding has started Long House Productions in partnership with China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group with two features in the works. Golding’s first feature under the Long House banner is action adventure “The Inheritance,” based on an original story idea by Alistair Hudson and Golding. Hudson is writing the script for [...]

  • Max Landis Entertainment Weekly party, Comic-Con

    Max Landis Accused of Rape, Assault and Psychological Abuse

    Screenwriter Max Landis is facing allegations of sexual abuse and psychological manipulation from eight women who told their stories to the Daily Beast. Two of the women spoke on the record, and another five were identified by pseudonyms. An eighth women confirmed that she filed a police complaint against Landis in 2008, in which she [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad