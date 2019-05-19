×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Action Thriller ‘Strike Back’ on Course at China Film, Arclight (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cannes Placeholder Red Carpet
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

China Film Group and Taihang Pictures have teamed up to produce “Strike Back,” a patriotic action-thriller film. Arclight Films is attached as co-financier and worldwide sales agent.

The fact-based story focuses on two Chinese soldiers who decide to avenge the killing of their colleague by a terrorist. One, a young reservist, feels the need to prove that he has what it takes to join the special operations forces known as Skyhawks.

The film is expected to shoot from September this year and feature an ensemble Chinese and U.S. cast. No director or cast has yet been announced. Shooting is set for the deserts of Xinjiang, in northwest China, and the lush tropical locales of Hainan island in the south.

China Film Co., part of state-owned giant China Film Group, is financing the project. Producers are China Film’s Xu Jian Hai; Taihang’s Wang Cheng Zhe, who is also writing the project with fellow producer Li Qian; and Johnny Liu. From Arclight, the producers are Gary Hamilton and Ying Ye.

Related

A succession of films with patriotic themes has proved hugely successful at the Chinese box office in recent months. They include “Operation Red Sea,” “Wolf Warrior II” and the recent sci-fi crossover title “The Wandering Earth.”

Xinjiang province is a sensitive subject for China’s Communist rulers. The Beijing regime has long been accused of forcing the assimilation of Xinjiang’s Muslim-majority population and of treating Muslims as separatists or terrorists. In the last year, the government has also been accused of interning hundreds of thousands of Uighur Muslims in detention camps.

China Film Group runs theaters, and finances, produces and distributes films. Arclight is a Los Angeles- and Sydney-based sales and production firm. It has previously handled Chinese films including “Guardians of the Tomb,” “Wolf Warrior” and “Zhongkui: Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal.”

The deal was concluded by the two firms Saturday on the margins of the Cannes Film Festival.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Lea Drucker poses with the Best

    French Filmmaker Axelle Ropert Readies 'Petite Solange' With MK2 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    French writer/director Axelle Ropert is set to direct “Petite Solange,” a film that will star Léa Drucker and Philippe Katerine, who won the best acting nods at this year’s Cesar Awards for their performances in “Custody” and “Sink or Swim,” respectively. MK2 films will handle international sales. Haut et Court has acquired rights for French [...]

  • Dutch FilmWorks Moves into International Sales

    Dutch Film Works Moves into International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    A major new international sales outfit is coming to market. Dutch Film Works (DFW), one of the largest movie distributors in the Benelux region, is moving into film and TV sales. DFW general manager Angela Pruijssers will spearhead the sales effort alongside Charlotte Henskens, who will join from Amsterdam-based Fortissimo Films, where she is director [...]

  • Gullane Taps The Match Factory, Bitters

    Gullane Taps Match Factory, Bitters End for Karim Ainouz’s ‘Neon River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gullane, the Brazilian producer of Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes competition player “The Traitor,” has linked with production partners for anticipated projects by two of Brazil’s highest-profile auteurs: Karim Ainouz and Fernando Coimbra. In further news, Luiz Bolognesi, writer-director of Annecy winner “Rio 2096,” is leading “Senna,” Gullane’s biggest movie project to date, a live-action biopic of [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Feature Documentary ‘Untouchable’ Bought by Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hulu has snagged the U.S. rights to “Untouchable,” the feature doc about disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein, in a seven-figure deal, Variety has learned. The film, directed by Ursula Macfarlane, had its premiere at Sundance. It offers the inside track on the rise of Weinstein and his subsequent fall, amid allegations in the U.S. and Europe [...]

  • Rocketman

    'Rocketman,' 'Pain and Glory' Generate Oscar Chatter at Cannes

    The Cannes Film Festival is intended to celebrate the best of cinema. It’s the favored venue for world-class auteurs such as Terrence Malick, Pedro Almodóvar, Ken Loach, and Hirokazu Kore-eda, who prefer to launch their latest masterworks in the sun-dappled South of France. But all the glitz and glamour of a Cannes premiere only infrequently [...]

  • Cannes Placeholder Red Carpet

    Action Thriller 'Strike Back' on Course at China Film, Arclight (EXCLUSIVE)

    China Film Group and Taihang Pictures have teamed up to produce “Strike Back,” a patriotic action-thriller film. Arclight Films is attached as co-financier and worldwide sales agent. The fact-based story focuses on two Chinese soldiers who decide to avenge the killing of their colleague by a terrorist. One, a young reservist, feels the need to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad