‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ to Open in China on June 28, Ahead of U.S.

Dave McNary

China has set a June 28 launch for Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” five days ahead of the film’s North American launch.

China was by far the top international market for 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” with $116 million. The Tom Holland vehicle launched there two months after nearly every other territory.

“Far From Home” will open one week before China begins its unofficial summer blackout on imported movies. Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker, who goes to Europe on a vacation that’s halted when spymaster Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) shows up to deal with several creature attacks that are plaguing the continent.

Spider-Man: Far From Home,” directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, brings back cast members Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan, and Jacob Batalon as Parker’s best friend. The  enigmatic criminal Mysterio is portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal, who tries to destroy London.

Sony saw strong results when it released “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” its latest installment of the hit superhero franchise, in the summer of 2017. The movie grossed $334.2 million in North American and hauled in $880.1 million worldwide.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is presented by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Studios/Pascal Pictures. Producers are Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

