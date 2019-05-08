×
'Men in Black: International' Heads to China on June 14

“Men in Black: International” will hit Chinese theaters on June 14, the same day as the U.S., Sony Pictures said Wednesday. A spin-off sequel to the first three films in the “Men in Black” franchise, it is directed by F. Gary Gray and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as new secret agents who fight to protect earth from unsavory aliens.

“International” will be just the second film in the series to open in China. The third installment, 2012’s “Men in Black 3,’ came out in the mainland day-and-date with the U.S. and grossed $77.2 million in the territory. Though that number now looks modest, the film was a major hit for the time. Retrospectively, users of the top ticketing platforms Maoyan and Taopiaopiao have given it good 8.3 and 7.7 out of 10 scores.

China’s Tencent Pictures is listed as a co-producer. The last two Hollywood films the company was involved in that made it to the Chinese big screen were “Bumblebee,” the “Transformers” franchise spinoff, and the Tom Hardy-starring superhero flick “Venom,” which made $171 million and $272 million in China, respectively.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” is another Hollywood film due out in China in June. Set for U.S. release on June 7, it is Illumination’s follow-up to 2016’s “The Secret Life of Pets,” which grossed $58 million in the Middle Kingdom.

 

 

