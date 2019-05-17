×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s Huanxi Media Buys Slate of Festival Films (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Beta Cinema

China’s Huanxi Media has acquired a slate of recent film titles that played prominently on the international festival circuit and collected multiple prizes.

They include Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate”; Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s “Never Look Away”; Marcus H. Rosenmueller’s “The Keeper”; Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult”; Andrzej Zulawski’s “Cosmo”; Frederic Tellier’s “Serial Killer 1” from 2017; Dom Lenoir’s 2018 title “Winter Ridge”; and Mina Shum’s “Meditation Park,” starring Sandra Oh.

Huanxi, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, is best-known as a producer backed by some of China’s leading talent. Its principal shareholders include directors Ning Hao and Xu Zheng, whose films “Crazy Alien” and “Dying to Survive” it has released in the past year.

However, the company sees its future as a specialist subscription-only video streaming platform. The platform’s lineup is a mix of tiles produced by Huanxi’s own directors and producers, plus curated content.

Related

A company spokesman told Variety that Huanxi had acquired multiple rights categories for the films. That gives Huanxi the option to give theatrical releases to some of the imported titles, though online remains the main focus.

Huanxi’s focus on curated, quality content comes at a time when Chinese film audiences appear to be becoming more interested in international and arthouse titles. In recent months, festival titles “Shoplifters” and “Capernaum” have enjoyed excellent results at the box office.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • China's Huanxi Media Buys Slate of

    China's Huanxi Media Buys Slate of Festival Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    China’s Huanxi Media has acquired a slate of recent film titles that played prominently on the international festival circuit and collected multiple prizes. They include Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate”; Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s “Never Look Away”; Marcus H. Rosenmueller’s “The Keeper”; Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult”; Andrzej Zulawski’s “Cosmo”; Frederic Tellier’s “Serial Killer 1” from [...]

  • First Look: Annabelle Wallis in Agata

    First Look: Annabelle Wallis in Agata Alexander’s 'Warning' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from Agata Alexander’s sci-fi thriller “Warning,” which shows Annabelle Wallis in the film. “‘Warning’ explores the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in the near-future earth,” according to a statement. The ensemble cast also includes Alice Eve, Rupert Everett, Thomas Jane, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Reflecting on the Surprise Success of 'Field of Dreams' 30 Years Later

    With baseball season in full swing, it’s time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Field of Dreams.” The movie, written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, was part of a run of late-’80s baseball films: “Bull Durham” and “Eight Men Out” opened in 1988, and “Major League” and “Field of Dreams” the next year. Universal [...]

  • KATRIEL SCHORY Israeli Film Fund

    Israel Film Fund's Katriel Schory Steps Down After 20 Years

    When Katriel Schory took over as topper of the Israel Film Fund some 20 years ago, its domestic cinema was at a low point. “The late ’90s were the worst in terms of audiences in Israel for Israeli films and they had mostly disappeared from festivals,” he says. “There were zero co-productions.” Schory came in [...]

  • Chaz Ebert DePaul CHA Documentary Filmmaking

    Chicago Program Gives High School Girls Lessons in Documentary Filmmaking

    At the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, three of the projects screening in the Short Film Corner — “Birthday,” “Phenomenally Me” and “Without Dying” — will be products of the DePaul/CHA Documentary Filmmaking Program, a six-week course co-sponsored by the Chicago Housing Authority in which high school girls learn filmmaking from graduate students and faculty of [...]

  • 'Les Misérables' Sold to Amazon at

    Cannes: Amazon Studios Buys 'Les Misérables' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Studios has acquired the U.S. rights to “Les Misérables,” the new film from writer and director Ladj Ly, Variety has learned. The sale comes following the movie’s world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday evening, where it earned sterling reviews from critics who were dazzled by Ly’s look at a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad