×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s Er Dong Pictures, Hollywood’s Gersh Team in Joint Venture

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shirley Lau

Beijing’s Er Dong Pictures will establish a joint venture with Hollywood’s Gersh Agency this year as part of the fast-growing Chinese film investor’s ambitious plans to expand at home and abroad.

The partnership means the 70-year-old American talent agency, which has more than 100 agents representing artists such as Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Olsen and Tony Jaa, will share its talent resources with Er Dong, while leveraging the latter’s growing influence in the Chinese film industry.

Unveiling the collaboration at FilMart on Monday, Bill Gersh, agency boss and grandson of the agency’s founder Phil Gersh, said: “As the Chinese film industry thrives, more and more Western talent is being showcased in Chinese films and television. Now is the time for Chinese stories to go global and we’ll have the opportunity to expand our artists’ careers into the Chinese and Asian markets.”

Details of which Hollywood artists will take part in what projects are not known yet.

Er Dong also announced its partnership with Starlight Culture Entertainment, whereby the two companies have signed 10 Hollywood directors to develop at least 12 film projects, including “Gold Mountain,” a period drama by Alan Tyler, and “Autoerotic” by Sam Raimi.

On the home front, Er Dong will open five theater complexes and 10 VR cinemas across China this year. The company plans to be listed on the Hong Kong stock market this year, but would not be drawn on a timeline or details.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • China's Er Dong, Hollywood's Gersh Team

    China's Er Dong Pictures, Hollywood's Gersh Team in Joint Venture

    Beijing’s Er Dong Pictures will establish a joint venture with Hollywood’s Gersh Agency this year as part of the fast-growing Chinese film investor’s ambitious plans to expand at home and abroad. The partnership means the 70-year-old American talent agency, which has more than 100 agents representing 3,000-plus artists such as Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Olsen and [...]

  • Sun Makes English-Language Debut, Backs Philip

    Sun Entertainment Makes English-Language Debut, Backs Philip Lee's $120 Million 'Inversion'

    The $120 million multinational disaster movie “Inversion” leads a slate of two feature films and a TV series from Hong Kong-Chinese producer and financier Sun Entertainment Culture (SUNEC). The two movies mark Sun’s English-language film debut. Founded in 2011, SUNEC has been involved in Hong Kong-Chinese co-productions such as 2017’s “Paradox” and 2015’s “SPL II: [...]

  • Boy Howdy! The Story of CREEM

    SXSW Film Review: 'Boy Howdy! The Story of CREEM Magazine'

    If Rolling Stone aspired (after somewhat “underground” beginnings) to be the Rolls Royce of rock magazines, CREEM was by contrast the Volkwagen band-van: pungent with reefer, speed sweat, and last night’s groupie action. The hubris that had it self-dubbed “America’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Magazine” was strictly of a working-class, sex-drugs-and-you-know-what variety that ridiculed all [...]

  • The Red Phallus

    Hong Kong FilMart Review: ‘The Red Phallus’

    A blanket of gloomy gray cloud hovers above a remote village in the heavily symbolic Bhutanese drama “The Red Phallus.” Relating the tale of a 16-year-old girl driven slowly to madness by the men around her, Tashi Gyeltshen’s noteworthy feature debut is marked by pungent criticism of stifling social norms and psychological violence that’s rarely [...]

  • Taiwan LGBT Platform GagaOOLala Adds Gol

    Taiwan LGBT Platform GagaOOLala Adds Gol Studios Production Hub

    Hong Kong director Kit Hung’s new film “Forever 17” is among the first projects to be supported by Gol Studios, a new LGBT production platform launched by Jay Lin’s Taiwan-based Portico Media. Aiming to take LGBT cinema into the mainstream, Gol Studio is a crowdsourcing website that helps film projects on three fronts: helping productions [...]

  • China's independent sales agents adapt in

    China's Independent Sales Shingles Adapt in Tough Market

    Chinese films have won a shelf-full of top prizes at major festivals in the past few years. And the country is now making major movies that increasingly top global box office charts – Chinese sci-fi title “The Wandering Earth” is by far the highest- grossing movie in the world so far in 2019, grossing more [...]

  • Chow Yun-fat Stars in 'Be Water,

    FilMart: Chow Yun-fat Stars in 'Be Water, My Friend' for Distribution Workshop

    Hong Kong- and Taiwan-based group Just Creative will use this week’s FilMart to launch “Be Water, My Friend,” one of the year’s biggest movies from Greater China. The drama is currently in production with Chow Yun-fat in the lead role as a pathological gambler who finds a way to communicate with his autistic son. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad