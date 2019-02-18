China Box Office: ‘Wandering Earth’ Reaches $557 Million in Second Week

The winning films during China’s Lunar New Year holiday period remained on top of the local box office in their second normal weekend of release. Locally made sci-fi film “The Wandering Earth” pushed its total to $557 million.

“Wandering Earth” earned $88.8 million between Friday and Monday, according to data from Asian film industry consultancy Artisan Gateway. That was more than half of the $160 million of the entire market.

“Wandering Earth” surpassed “Avengers: Infinity War” on Saturday to become the highest-grossing Imax release ever in China. After adding $7.2 million from 603 Imax screens over the four-day weekend, the Imax cumulative for the film now stands at $43.7 million in China, and $44.7 million globally.

“Crazy Alien” was unchanged in second place. It earned $25.8 million over the weekend, and advanced its 13-day cumulative to $292 million.

Han Han’s “Pegasus” was similarly unchanged in third place. It earned $23.6 million, for a cumulative of $219 million.

“Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past” held on to fourth place, earning $9.5 million. That takes it to $94.7 million, and puts its $100 million reported target in reach.

The week’s only significant new release, New Classics Media’s “Fall in Love at First Kiss,” opened in fifth position. Including its earnings from Thursday – Valentine’s Day – the film earned $19.2 million in four days.