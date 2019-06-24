×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Beaten by Old Animated Film ‘Spirited Away’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody, along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called “Forky” arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he’s not a toy at all—and he’d rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they’d let him. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack return as the voices of Woody, Buzz and Jessie, and comedian Tony Hale lends his voice to Forky. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” has debuted to record-breaking opening weekends all over the world – but not in China, where it was soundly beaten by a nearly 20-year-old Japanese anime classic, Ghibli Studios’ “Spirited Away.”

While “Toy Story 4” made film history in territories around the world with the largest-ever three-day opening for an animated feature — including in the U.S. (with $118 million in ticket sales), the U.K., Mexico and Argentina — it came in second in China, where it grossed just $13.2 million, according to data from Artisan Gateway.

Its runner-up finish came despite stellar ratings on key user-review platforms Maoyan and Taopiaopiao, which both gave the film a 9.2 out of 10, respectively. “Toy Story 4’s” performance was hurt by Chinese exhibitors’ decision to program far more screenings of “Spirited Away,” the classic animated film by Hayao Miyazaki, which was first released in the U.S. in 2002 but is having its first theatrical outing in China. “Spirited Away” raked in $28 million, more than double “Toy Story 4’s” haul.

Related

Box office figures in China are highly dependent on local exhibitors’ choices. In April, “Avengers: Endgame” crushed the Chinese box office with $614 million in part because cinemas chose to screen almost literally nothing else during a vast chunk of its run. The Marvel film accounted for as many as 99% of the screenings nationwide at the peak of the phenomenon.

But that was before tensions from the U.S.-China trade war escalated. Showings of “Spirited Away” accounted for about 30% of all screenings nationwide over the weekend, while showings of “Toy Story 4” accounted for about 18%.

“Spirited Away” is the second retro Ghibli offering in recent months to hit China, which never got to see them on the big screen the first time around. A digitally remastered version of “My Neighbor Totoro” made $25 million last December. Both Japanese films have had beautiful China-specific posters made by Chinese designer Huang Hai.

Sony’s “Men in Black: International” dropped to third over the weekend, bringing in $5.9 million for a 10-day total of $40.4 million. Co-produced by Tencent Pictures, it is just the second film in the series to hit China, following 2012’s “Men in Black 3,” which grossed $77.2 million on the mainland.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters” came in fourth with $3.5 million for a total China haul of $131 million, surpassing the movie’s U.S. earnings of $102 million and making China its most successful territory. On Friday, it was granted a month-long extended release by Chinese authorities, who typically permit films only one month in theaters. Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the Monsterverse films, is a subsidiary of China’s Wanda Group.

In fifth was Chinese romantic comedy “My Best Summer,” produced by China Film Group and starring Chen Feiyu, the son of big-name fifth-generation director Chen Kaige (“Farewell My Concubine”).

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Film

  • NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string

    China Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Beaten by Old Animated Film 'Spirited Away'

    Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” has debuted to record-breaking opening weekends all over the world – but not in China, where it was soundly beaten by a nearly 20-year-old Japanese anime classic, Ghibli Studios’ “Spirited Away.” While “Toy Story 4” made film history in territories around the world with the largest-ever three-day opening for [...]

  • The Wolf Hour

    Shanghai Film Review: 'The Wolf Hour'

    Run a finger along any of the surfaces in Alistair Banks Griffin’s sophomore feature “The Wolf Hour,” and it will come up slicked with sweat, grime and the residual soot of the city. It is the summer of 1977,  and it’s hotter than hell. June Leigh (Naomi Watts) perches on the window sill of the [...]

  • The Christmas Gift

    'The Christmas Gift,' 'Guaxuma,' 'King Wah' Win Top Awards at Palm Springs ShortFest

    The Palm Springs International ShortFest wrapped Sunday with top prizes going to “The Christmas Gift,” directed by Bogdan Muresanu, for best of the festival, Nara Normande’s “Guaxuma” for best international short and Horatio Baltz’s “King Wah (I Think I Love You)” for best North American short. The festival is the largest shorts-focused event in North [...]

  • Vortex

    Shanghai Film Review: 'Vortex'

    Official statistics imply that violent crime is close to an all-time low across China today, but you would hardly guess as much from the glut of commercial-leaning crime and gangster movies that the Middle Kingdom is producing and, as often as not, given the accessibility of the genre and the historical pedigree of Asian action [...]

  • Box Office: Toy Story 4 Opens

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Launches Overseas With $120 Million, 'Aladdin' Clears $800 Million

    Disney’s summer box office slate continues to dominate over other studios as “Toy Story 4” launches overseas with a solid $120 million and “Aladdin” crosses $800 million in ticket sales. Disney and Pixar’s latest “Toy Story” entry led international box office charts when it debuted in 37 foreign territories. It also dwarfed the competition in [...]

  • Toy Story 4 Box Office: Pixar

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Dominates With $118 Million Debut

    Disney’s domination over the box office only seemed to strengthen this weekend as “Toy Story 4” easily topped box office charts. The fourth entry in Pixar’s animated series collected $118 million in ticket sales when it debuted in 4,575 North American theaters. While that haul is significantly below expectations – early estimates initially anticipated a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad