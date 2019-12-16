×

China Box Office: ‘Sheep Without a Shepherd,’ ‘Skyfire’ Lead Local Film Dominance

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sheep Without a Shepherd
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hengye Pictures

Locally made films “Sheep Without a Shepherd,” “Skyfire” and “Gone With the Light” dominated weekend takings at the mainland Chinese box office. Hollywood’s holdovers were consigned to the lesser rankings.

“Sheep Without a Shepherd” is a remake of 2013 Indian thriller “Drishyam” and tells the story of a man trying to cover up for his daughter’s killing of a police officer’s son. It stars Xiao Yang, Tan Zhuo and Joan Chen, and was directed by Malaysia’s Sam Quah.

Directed by the U.K.’s Simon West, “Skyfire” is an action film about holidaymakers caught up in a volcanic eruption while on a tropical island. “Skyfire,” which premiered at the recent film festival in Hainan (which markets itself as China’s tropical island), opened commercially last Thursday. It topped the rankings with an opening day take of $4.25 million.

“Shepherd” took the more conventional route with a Friday opening and held the top spot from Friday to Sunday, with a three-day total of $32 million, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. After four days on release, “Skyfire” had earned $20.1 million.

“Gone With the Light,” a Chinese romance with sci-fi elements, took third place with $8.4 million. Directed by Dong Runnian, it stars popular comedian Huang Bo, Wang Luodan, Tan Zhuo (again) and Huang Lu.

Popular on Variety

Hollywood sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” earned $5.8 million over the weekend to lift its 10-day cumulative score to $38.4 million. The longer-running “Frozen 2” did most of its business on Saturday and Sunday and scored $5.4 million. After 24 days in Chinese theaters it has accumulated $112 million.

“Skyfire” has been pitched in some quarters as China’s first disaster movie, though that is scarcely a description approved of by Chinese authorities, who prefer the popular new genre to be called “rescue films.” Recently released examples are “The Captain,” which depicts the no-lives-lost heroism of a Chinese airline pilot after a passenger plane’s windshield is blown out at altitude, and fact-based “The Bravest,” which portrayed heroics after the oil spill at the Xingang oil facility near the North Korean border. More films in the same patriotic vein can be expected next month at Chinese New Year, including one bluntly called “The Rescue.”

In the near term, the box office chart is set for a further change later this week with the release of several titles competing in the lucrative end-of-year slot. Feng Xiaogang’s “Only Cloud Knows,” “Ip Man 4: The Finale,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and propaganda film “The First People’s City Founded by the Chinese Communist Party” all release on Dec. 20.

Expressed in dollars, aggregate box office so far this year is running 4.9% ahead of 2018, with Artisan Gateway reporting $8.74 billion total to date. The China Movie Data Information Network reported that in local currency terms Chinese box office passed RMB60 billion ($8.57 billion at current exchange rates) on Dec. 6, two dozen days earlier than last year.

More Film

  • BRUNI - Curious and cute, this

    Korea Box Office: ‘Frozen 2’ Advances to $86 Million

    For the fourth consecutive weekend, “Frozen 2” remained as the box office champion in South Korea. The Walt Disney release earned $6.55 million from 896,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday and accounted for 42% of the total weekend box office. It has now earned a total of $85.9 million from 12.1 million admissions after four [...]

  • Cineworld

    U.K.'s Cineworld Poised to Buy Canada's Cineplex in $2.1 Billion Deal

    U.K.-based Cineworld is to acquire Cineplex, Canada’s leading cinema chain, in a deal that values the Toronto-listed company at $2.1 billion (C$2.8 billion) and puts Cineworld in position to become North America’s biggest exhibitor. Cineworld said Monday that it had secured unanimous approval from its board of directors for the acquisition, and that its leading [...]

  • Trailer to Fedor Bondarchuk Sci-Fi Actioner

    Fedor Bondarchuk's Sci-Fi Actioner 'Invasion' Debuts Imax Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the Imax trailer, dubbed into English, to Fedor Bondarchuk’s sci-fi actioner “Invasion,” the sequel to his 2017 blockbuster “Attraction.” In the first film Moscow becomes the battleground for all-out war against an army of alien invaders. In the sequel, an alien spaceship crash lands in Moscow, and an [...]

  • Sheep Without a Shepherd

    China Box Office: ‘Sheep Without a Shepherd,’ ‘Skyfire’ Lead Local Film Dominance

    Locally made films “Sheep Without a Shepherd,” “Skyfire” and “Gone With the Light” dominated weekend takings at the mainland Chinese box office. Hollywood’s holdovers were consigned to the lesser rankings. “Sheep Without a Shepherd” is a remake of 2013 Indian thriller “Drishyam” and tells the story of a man trying to cover up for his [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    COLA Announces California On-Location Awards Winners

    “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Dolemite is My Name,” and HBO’s “Ballers” are among the winners of this year’s COLA awards. The COLAs recognize location managers, public employees and other professionals who help facilitate on-location production across the Golden State. This year’s awards program was held at the Universal Hilton. Finalists and winners are [...]

  • French movie director Jean Luc Godard

    How Anna Karina and Jean-Luc Godard Immortalized Each Other (Guest Column)

    With the passing of Anna Karina, a curtain has fallen on the French New Wave, that fabled cinematic movement that brought fame to the man who made her name, Jean-Luc Godard. Yes, Godard is still with us, as is “Breathless” star Jean-Paul Belmondo (practically the last of the living New Wave legends), but his moviemaking [...]

  • Richard Jewell

    Box Office: Clint Eastwood Suffers Worst Opening in Four Decades With 'Richard Jewell'

    Clint Eastwood might end up with a lump of box office coal after “Richard Jewell” sputtered in its domestic debut. Despite critical acclaim, Warner Bros.’ drama about the security guard falsely accused by the media for playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing ignited with a dismal $5 million from 2,502 theaters. It’s a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad