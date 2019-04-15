×
China Box Office: ‘P Storm’ Continues Weak Reign as ‘Shazam!’ Fades Quickly

Andhadhun
CREDIT: Courtesy of Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Hong Kong’s “P Storm” continued to wash over the China box office during another lackluster weekend.  The film enjoyed an $18.5 million haul in its second weekend, down 55% from its $39.8 million opening, according to data from Artisan Gateway.

The thriller is the fourth installment of a franchise that follows actor Louis Koo as a corruption investigator rooting out crime, this time within the confines of a prison. The film has already brought in a total of $89.4 million, enough to already crown it the most lucrative in the series yet. The franchise record was  previously held by last year’s “L Storm,” which made $66 million. The Maoyan online ticketing platform predicts that “P Storm” will bring in $114 million overall. A fifth film in the series is set to shoot in August.

Indian black comedy, “Andhadhun” pulled ahead of Warner Brothers’ superhero film “Shazam!” into second with $10.3 million over the weekend, more than double the Hollywood blockbuster’s earnings of $4.8 million. With $30.1 million at the box office so far, the Hindi-language tale of a pianist who becomes embroiled in a murder, has in less than two weeks in China nearly outstripped its total intake in its native India, where it made $33.4 million. Maoyan estimates it will gross $50.9 million in its month-long run in China, nearly 50 times what it made in North America.

“Shazam!” dropped to third, and advanced its cumulative to $40.4 million after 9 days in Chinese cinemas. But with an 85% tumble from its opening weekend score of $30.6 million, its prospects are fast dimming. 

Just behind, in fourth place, was Japanese thriller “The Crimes That Bind,” which made $4.4 million in its debut weekend. Based on a novel by mystery writer Keigo Higashino, the film was directed by Katsuo Fukuzawa and produced by MacLotus. In fifth was Er Dong Pictures’ teacher-student drama “Song of Youth,” which brought in $2 million.

Artisan Gateway reports the aggregate weekend box office at a lowly $48 million. The running total for the year is now $3 billion, 8.5% below the same point last year.

