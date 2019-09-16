China Box Office: ‘Jade Dynasty’ in Front Ahead of Mixed Competition

With “Jade Dynasty” in front, Chinese-made action and Asian animation films led the way at the China box office over the past weekend. Although a few American titles are in play, they’ve failed to attract a crowd.

Chinese action fantasy “Jade Dynasty” led the weekend box office in its debut with $38.1 million, figures from consultancy Artisan Gateway showed. That was higher than the global total for the much-lauded “Hustlers,” which took $33 million in its opening in North America and $37.7 million planet-wide.

China’s box office this year is running 2.5% behind this point last year, but the past weekend was not too shabby. Artisan Gateway reports a total gross of $111 million between Friday and Sunday, compared with $109 million earned by all films screening in North America.

Starring Mandopop idol Sean Xiao Zhan, Li Qin (“The Founding of an Army”) and Rocket Girls 101 singer Meng Meiqi, “Jade Dynasty” is directed by Hong Kong’s Tony Ching Siu-tung, best known as an action choreographer for his work on films such as “Hero,” “House of Flying Daggers” and “Shaolin Soccer.” An adaptation of a popular novel that has previously been turned into a video game and TV series, the film tells the story of a young man who becomes a master martial artist and falls in love after his village is destroyed.

Japanese anime title “Detective Conan: The Fist of the Blue Sapphire” took second in its opening weekend, bringing in $22.6 million. The franchise is familiar to Chinese viewers, who also came out for earlier instalments last November (grossing $18 million or RMB127.3 million) and in 2016 ($4.4 million or RMB31 million).

In third place, Chinese comedy “The Last Wish,” brought in $21 million in its long-awaited debut. It had previously been schedule to release earlier in the summer on July 18, but the production team announced they were pulling it for unspecified “production reasons” two weeks before. It was subsequently revealed that there was a trouble with its Chinese-language title, which initially made use of the word “weida,” or “great” — a term typically reserved only for describing important political matters or Communist party leaders. Though there had been speculation that the Huayi-invested film wouldn’t come out until after China’s October 1 National Day holiday, it appears that the name change was sufficient to please censors.

Chinese animation continues to dominate a weak box office. “The Legend of Hei” came in fourth, with $13.1 million, bringing its total earnings up to $32.3 million. And despite being in theaters for a whopping 53 days, Chinese animation “Nezha” is still going strong, outstripping “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” for fifth place. The coming-of-age tale of a popular folk deity brought in $8.6 million, bringing its cume to a massive $690 million overall.

Coming off its fourth weekend in theaters, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” ranked sixth in sales late Monday afternoon. It brought in just $4.56 million (RMB32.3 million) over the weekend, according to data from Maoyan. Nevertheless, its has earned a cumulative $197 million (RMB1.39 billion) in China as of Monday — outstripping its $168 million U.S. performance.

American alligator horror film “Crawl” came out in China on Thursday, but has failed to make much of a splash. Directed by Alexandre Aja (“The Hills Have Eyes”), it has grossed just $6.8 million (RMB48.2 million) in China so far and ranked seventh in ticket sales on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning American documentary “Free Solo” continues its China run. It ranked eight at the China box office on Monday afternoon, and has now grossed $4.5 million (RMB31.8 million) overall, making the Middle Kingdom the film’s most successful foreign territory. It grossed $17.5 million at home last year.