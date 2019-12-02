×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Box Office: ‘Frozen 2’ Reigns While ‘Knives Out’ Fails to Cut Deep

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
knives Out
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Disney’s “Frozen 2” stayed ahead of the competition in its second weekend in China, holding on to the top box office spot with a three-day gross of $26.7 million. According to consultancy Artisan Gateway, the “Frozen” sequel has now earned a cumulative $90.9 million in the world’s second-largest film market after releasing day-and-date with the U.S. and scoring Disney’s biggest-ever opening weekend in China for an animated title.

The Jennifer Lee-directed film already made more in its $53.2 million debut weekend than the original “Frozen” made in its entire $48 million Chinese theatrical run in 2014. Nevertheless, China has been no match for sales in the U.S., where the title has already earned $288 million.

The star-studded murder mystery “Knives Out” failed to slash its way to equivalent success in its China opening weekend, grossing $13.7 million to come in third behind fellow newcomer “Two Tigers,” a local dark comedy that earned $19.7 million.

Knives Out” stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas, among others. Despite a worse box-office debut, it has earned better word-of-mouth than “Two Tigers,” rating 8.9 and 8.3 out of 10 on the Maoyan and Douban platforms, respectively, whereas “Tigers” has garnered a dismal 7.8 and 6.3 out of 10.

Popular on Variety

The disparity between the two films’ opening figures and respective ratings appears to come down to the fact that more than a quarter of all screenings each day were given to “Tiger” over the weekend, while “Knives” never got more than 16% of screening market share. While “Tiger” got 30% of opening day screenings, “Knives” got just 12%.

The Rian Johnson-helmed film is ultimately projected to gross more than “Tigers,” with Maoyan predicting China earnings of $49 million (RMB343 million) for the former title against just $37 million (RMB259 million) for the latter.

The Emperor Motion Pictures-backed “Two Tigers” is directed by Li Fei, the screenwriter for Jiang Wen’s “Hidden Man” and Wang Xiaoshuai’s “Red Amnesia.” It stars veteran actor Ge You (“Farewell My Concubine,” “To Live,” “Let the Bullets Fly”) as a businessman who turns the table on his bumbling kidnapper, played by Shan Qiao (“Kill Mobile”).

Local teen romantic drama “Miss Forever” came in fourth with a $5.1 million debut.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities are squeezing every red cent out of the patriotic government-backed film “My People, My Country,” an anthology of seven shorts by seven directors made to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic. Chinese films typically get a month in theaters – two if they’re lucky and highly successful at the box office. This title has already been in theaters since Sept. 30, and was just granted an unusual second theatrical extension that will keep it in cinemas until Dec. 31. Such measures have helped it climb to become the ninth highest-grossing film in China of all time — and highlight the role that the Chinese state can wield in pumping up such numbers.

More Film

  • knives Out

    China Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Reigns While 'Knives Out' Fails to Cut Deep

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” stayed ahead of the competition in its second weekend in China, holding on to the top box office spot with a three-day gross of $26.7 million. According to consultancy Artisan Gateway, the “Frozen” sequel has now earned a cumulative $90.9 million in the world’s second-largest film market after releasing day-and-date with the [...]

  • Born a King Arabia-Faisal

    Latido Films Boards ‘Born a King’ as Movie Mints Millions in Saudi Arabia, UAE (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES  —  Bringing onto the market what looks like by far the biggest new movie at Ventana Sur, Latido Films has acquired international sales rights to Agustí Villaronga’s “Born a King,” starring Ed Skrein, fresh off his star-turn in “Midway.” Latido Films’ director Antonio Saura and Juan Torres, intl. sales head, will introduce “Born [...]

  • Belgian Director Bas Devos on Shooting

    Belgian Director Bas Devos on Shooting 'Ghost Tropic' at Speed

    Premiering one film at Berlin and another at Cannes all in one year would already be quite the feather-in-the-cap for any rising young filmmaker, but “Hellhole” and “Ghost Tropic” director Bas Devos took it one step further by making the latter project in the period between the two festivals. “It was a peculiar year to [...]

  • PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELDDev Patel

    'David Copperfield,' 'For Sama,' Renee Zellweger Win at British Independent Film Awards

    “The Personal History of David Copperfield” won five awards Sunday at the British Independent Film Awards while Renee Zellweger walked away with the best actress prize for her star turn as Judy Garland in “Judy.” David Livingstone of “Judy” producer Calamity Films accepted it on her behalf. Feature documentary “For Sama” scooped four awards, including [...]

  • Shannon Murphy

    'Babyteeth' Director Shannon Murphy on 'The Strays,' 'Killing Eve'

    “Babyteeth” director Shannon Murphy has just been confirmed as the director of the television adaptation of the novel “The Strays” – a psycho-sexual drama, set against the hedonistic art world of 1930s Sydney, and 1970s London during the rise of the feminist movement. Murphy has also just finished shooting episodes 5 and 6 of season [...]

  • Anurag Kashyap

    SGIFF: India’s Anurag Kashyap Reveals ‘Project 10’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap (“Gangs Of Wasseypur”) is working on a raft of projects across formats. Kashyap was head of the jury for the Asian feature film competition at the Singapore International Film Festival this year. Set in the U.K. and India, is a film currently identified as “Project 10,” that Kashyap describes as [...]

  • Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres' Awkward

    Dakota Johnson Accuses Ellen DeGeneres of Skipping Her Birthday Party in Awkward Interview

    Ellen DeGeneres had one of her most awkward interviews in recent memory Wednesday with Dakota Johnson, with a clip of the pair’s exchange about Johnson’s birthday party going viral online. The interview began with what was perhaps supposed to be harmless chat: DeGeneres wished Johnson a happy belated birthday and asked her when specifically it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad