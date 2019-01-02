×

China Box Office Growth Slows to 9% in 2018, Hits $8.9 Billion

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: T.NOR

China’s total box office revenue grew 9% in 2018 to $8.87 billion (RMB60.98 billion). But the rate of expansion was slower rate than the year before, when it rose 13.5%, state media and government reports said. Nevertheless, the country met its government-set 2018 box office target of RMB60 billion yuan in ticket sales on December 29.

Chinese-language films brought in $5.53 billion (RMB37.8 billion) in 2018, making up 62% of the total box office, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing data from the country’s State Film Administration as saying. In 2017, Chinese films accounted for 54% of the box office. China produced 1,082 films in 2018, up from 970 the year before, though not all received theatrical releases.

China is the world’s second-largest theatrical movie market, and is widely expected to surpass the North American sector in coming years. However, the uneven growth of recent years has undone numerous past forecasts of when that might happen.

China now boasts the world’s most screens and continues to build new cinemas, albeit at a slower rate than in previous boom years. Chinese companies opened 9,303 new screens in 2018, bringing its total to 60,079 nationwide, Xinhua said. The number of new openings is marginally down from 2017, when 9,597 new screens began operations.

Related

The top performing films at the box office last year were local hits “Operation Red Sea,” “Detective Chinatown 2”, and “Dying to Survive, which brought in $532 million (RMB3.65 billion), $496 million (RMB3.4 billion), and $452 million (RMB3.1 billion), respectively. Together, the three accounted for 17% of total annual box office intake.

The top grossing foreign film was “Avengers: Infinity War” with $349 million (RMB2.39 billion), coming in fifth overall for the year after local romantic comedy “Hello Mr. Billionaire”, a loose remake of the 1985 comedy “Brewster’s Millions” that earned $372 million (RMB2.55 billion).

Analysts noted that word of mouth became a decisive force at the box office this year. It catapulted dark horse films including“Dying to Survive,” “Project Gutenberg,” and “A Cool Fish” to otherwise unlikely box office success.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Film

  • China Box Office Growth Slows in

    China Box Office Growth Slows to 9% in 2018, Hits $8.9 Billion

    China’s total box office revenue grew 9% in 2018 to $8.87 billion (RMB60.98 billion). But the rate of expansion was slower rate than the year before, when it rose 13.5%, state media and government reports said. Nevertheless, the country met its government-set 2018 box office target of RMB60 billion yuan in ticket sales on December [...]

  • Along With the Gods

    Hong Kong Box Office Rises by 6% in 2018

    Theatrical box office in Hong Kong grew by nearly 6% in 2018. Gross takings hit HK$1.96 billion, compared with HK$1.85 billion in 2017, in local currency terms, according to data from Hong Kong Box Office Ltd. As the Hong Kong dollar is closely pegged to the American currency, most of that gain can be translated [...]

  • "Long Day's Journey Into Night" Wins

    Chinese Art Movie 'Long Day's Journey' Enjoys Stunning $38 Million Opening

    Director Bi Gan’s dreamy pseudo-noir “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” defied the odds stacked against art house fare at China’s commercial-leaning box office to take in a whopping $37.9 million on its opening day December 31. That beat even superhero blockbuster “Venom” in both pre-sales and first day mainland box office tallies. The haul — achieved [...]

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    The 10 Best Netflix Films of 2018

    How much difference a year makes! Early last December, around the time critics’ groups do their annual awards voting, if you’d asked me to make a list of the 10 best Netflix original films of 2017, I could’ve named two contenders — Sundance winner “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” and Noah [...]

  • Tiffany HaddishTiffany Haddish at the Hollywood

    Tiffany Haddish Bombs on New Year's Eve, Fans Walk Out of Comedy Show

    Like many people on New Year’s Eve, Tiffany Haddish had a night she’d probably like to forget. While performing to a sold-out audience at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Haddish reportedly bombed so hard on Monday night, several fans got up and walked out of the comedy show. “This is going to be [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Leads New Year's Eve Box Office With $10.1 Million

    “Aquaman” capped off 2018 in style. DC’s superhero adventure will cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office just a few hours after the ball dropped on the year. Its total now stands at $199.5 million. “Aquaman” — directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa — topped the charts in North America [...]

  • What Barack Obama’s Year-End Movie List

    What Barack Obama’s Year-End Movie List Reveals About Him

    On December 28, when Barack Obama posted a list of his favorite movies of 2018 (there are 15 films on it, listed alphabetically), you could see, hear, feel, and just about touch the paroxysm of rapture it set off within the film-critic community. To an extraordinary degree, he had validated their tastes. Obama, in that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad