×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s Alibaba Pictures to Partner on STX’s UglyDolls Franchise

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
UglyDolls
CREDIT: Courtesy of STX Entertainment

STX Entertainment and China’s Alibaba Pictures are partnering to co-produce and co-finance projects in the UglyDolls universe, including the upcoming “UglyDolls” animated movie.

The deal, announced Friday, includes a previously announced animated TV series with Hulu, digital and print publishing, mobile and educational games, soundtrack and music, and merchandising and licensing programs covering toys, dolls, arts and crafts, collectibles, and other ancillaries.

“This partnership with STX on UglyDolls is very important to us because it allows us to build out this beloved global intellectual property for years to come leveraging the strength of the entire Alibaba ecosystem,” said Wei Zhang, president of Alibaba Pictures. “More importantly, the values that UglyDolls stand for – believing in yourself, acceptance of differences, and never giving up on one’s dreams – are universal and ones we are proud to promote through our work.”

Variety first reported in 2015 that STX had launched a family and animation division with the “UglyDolls” movie as its first project in a deal with Pretty Ugly LLC, the toy company behind the critters. The toys subvert the idea of ugly by turning the adjective into a positive, and include characters such as Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat, and Wedgehead.

Related

In the film, Kelly Clarkson’s character Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different and struggle with their desire to be loved. Voice talent includes Chinese pop star Wang Leehom along with Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Lizzo, and Pitbull.

STXfilms will release “UglyDolls” on May 3 in North America as a launch vehicle for the franchise. Hasbro is the global master toy licensee. Atlantic Records will release the movie soundtrack.

“It is an honor to bring a company of Alibaba’s unparalleled reputation, high quality and considerable assets into the STX family,” said STX chairman and CEO Robert Simonds. “After collaborating on a number of projects, including co-producing the upcoming action sci-fi film ‘Steel Soldiers,’ this new venture further deepens our relationship and provides an incredible platform for us to create universally resonant content for audiences around the world.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

More Film

  • Peter Sollett Minecraft

    Peter Sollett to Direct Warner Bros.' 'Minecraft' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Peter Sollett has been brought on to write and direct Warner Bros.’ long-anticipated film adaptation of the popular video game “Minecraft.” The pic will be produced by Vertigo’s Roy Lee and Jon Berg. Jill Messick, who died last February, is also still credited as a producer. The video game developer that released the game, Mojang, [...]

  • UglyDolls

    China's Alibaba Pictures to Partner on STX's UglyDolls Franchise

    STX Entertainment and China’s Alibaba Pictures are partnering to co-produce and co-finance projects in the UglyDolls universe, including the upcoming “UglyDolls” animated movie. The deal, announced Friday, includes a previously announced animated TV series with Hulu, digital and print publishing, mobile and educational games, soundtrack and music, and merchandising and licensing programs covering toys, dolls, [...]

  • Black Mirror Bandersnatch

    Netflix Hit With Lawsuit Over 'Bandersnatch' by 'Choose Your Own Adventure' Book Publisher

    The publisher of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” book series sued Netflix in federal court on Friday, alleging that the film “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” infringes on its trademarks. The film debuted last month on the streaming service. Like the “Choose Your Own Adventure” books, the film allows viewers to direct the character’s action, leading to [...]

  • Brian Tyree Henry stars as Daniel

    Oscar Voters: Consider These Contenders Before Filling Out Your Ballot

    Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences currently sit with ballots at the ready, a stack of screener stragglers waiting to be watched and plenty of choices to make regarding the 2018 film year. Voting concludes on Monday, Jan. 14. Here are a few personal pleas for consideration as phase one enters [...]

  • Lionsgate Laying Off Staff, Shutting Down

    Lionsgate Laying Off Staff, Shuts Down Codeblack Films

    Layoffs have hit Lionsgate. The studio behind “The Hunger Games” and “Saw” is pink-slipping staff in its motion picture group this week. At the same time, Lionsgate is also moving to shutter Codeblack Films, a division that makes films geared toward African-American audiences. Codeblack’s credits include the Kevin Hart stand-up special “Let Me Explain” and [...]

  • Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star

    Kevin Hart's 'The Upside' Opens With $1.1 Million in Thursday Preview Showings

    Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston’s comedy-drama “The Upside” has launched with a moderate $1.1 million at 2,460 North American sites in Thursday night preview showings. Family adventure “A Dog’s Way Home” retrieved $535,000 for Thursday night previews starting at 5 p.m. in 2,657 locations. Entertainment Studios’ Keanu Reeves sci-fier “Replicas” opened with $200,100 at 1,630 venues on [...]

  • Crazy Rich Asians BTS

    Jon M. Chu Aimed for More Than Just Romance and Comedy With 'Asians'

    Making any movie is hard, but nothing is more challenging than creating a film that looks fun and effortless — and original. Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” succeeds on all three counts, and the film’s popularity proves that it struck a nerve with filmgoers. “From the start, we wanted more than a romantic comedy,” director [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad