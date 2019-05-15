×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chernin Entertainment Keeps Productions in Georgia, Will Donate to Fight Abortion Bill

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jenno Topping Peter Chernin
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Chernin Entertainment has announced it will keep its “Fear Street” trilogy and “P-Valley” TV series in Georgia while donating to oppose the state’s controversial “heartbeat” bill — which would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The move mirrors recent actions by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, which announced on May 10 that their HBO series “Lovecraft Country” would continue to shoot in Georgia as planned, but money from the production would be donated to two charities fighting the anti-abortion law. Indie producers Christine Vachon (“Carol”) and Mark Duplass (“Creep”) have expressed outrage over HB 481, which would outlaw abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Chernin Entertainment toppers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping said they would stay in Georgia while making a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union in a statement Wednesday.

Related

“When the ‘fetal heartbeat bill’ was signed into law we were deep into production on two projects, our film trilogy ‘Fear Street’ and the ‘P-Valley’ TV series, so were conflicted about contributing to the health of an economy and a state that had declared war on the rights and freedom of its women,” they said. “On one hand, if we chose the boycott route, thousands of jobs would be lost ultimately damaging workers who rely on production for livelihood, including many women.”

Chernin and Topping continued, “We also know that the only way to fight the massive, now national incursion on women’s rights is through a legal battle, a battle that needs funding and on the ground support via organizations like the ACLU who are powering up to overturn the law. So our choice became pretty clear we will stay in Georgia, stand shoulder to shoulder with the women of that state and the states under attack, and fight to win. In doing so, we will be making a significant donation to the ACLU because whatever upside we have needs to be shared with the women everywhere who have the right as human beings to make medical decisions as sovereign individuals.”

(Pictured: Jenno Topping and Peter Chernin.)

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad