See Stunning Photos of Cher, Jim Morrison, Miles Davis, More From Conde Nast Photo Exhibit (EXCLUSIVE)

See Stunning Photos of Cher, Jim Morrison, Miles Davis, More From Conde Nast Photo Exhibit

Variety Staff

Morrison Hotel Gallery today announced its new contemporary photography collection in collaboration with CondéNast.​ Curated by photographer Timothy White and ​Condé Nast​ Corporate Photography Director Ivan Shaw, this collection features work from master photographers including Edward Steichen, George Hoyningen-Huene, John Rawlings, and Bert Stern.

The photos presented to Variety date are circa the late 1960s/ early 1970s, and include shots of Jim Morrison with model Donna Mitchell, one of Cher sporting a truly stunning pair of period sunglasses, a young and shirtless Iggy Pop, Barbra Streisand in some lace finery from the era, and Miles Davis with an unidentified young woman, sporting some truly stunning bell bottoms and boots, in the style that he frequently wore onstage during his rock phase of the early-to-mid 1970s.

The exhibit will initially be posted online Tuesday at https://www.morrisonhotelgallery.com/, with events at the Morrison Hotels in New York and Los Angeles to follow at later dates.

Musician and Singer Jim Morrison from the group The Doors with model Donna Mitchell *** Local Caption ***
CREDIT: Alexis Waldeck

The ​Condé Nast Collection​ for M​orrison Hotel Gallery​ is curated from the ​Condé Nast archive in a grouping of 30 prints. This collection will be showcased on a dedicated wall in each ​Morrison Hotel​ gallery and will also be available online via all of the gallery’s digital channels.

 

