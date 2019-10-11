×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charlize Theron Speaks Immigration, Diversity in ‘The Addams Family’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

They’re creepy, they’re kooky, and they’re an allegory for immigration in America. 

Charlize Theron discussed the changing face of the nuclear family and her animated film, “The Addams Family,” with Variety at the movie’s recent premiere at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

“When you think of [the Addams] being around since the sixties, that’s pretty powerful — that they’ve always had their same values,” Theron told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “But, this moment and time, there needs to be so much more encouragement. We need to question the norm a little bit more and we need to find kindness and understanding for others that might not look like us or might not talk like us or might not sound like us. So, to be apart of something like that, and I know children and their families are going to go see that, if that grabs them somewhere in their heart to think about things a little differently, boy, would that be great.” 

The 2019 animated film is the latest in a long list of adaptations for the mysterious Addams. Cartoonist Charles Addams created the family in 1937 as a satirical inversion of the ideal American family. Several television series, films and video games later, the family is a goth canon staple. 

In the new film, the Addams are singled out in their New Jersey neighborhood, aptly called Assimilation, for their abnormal behavior.

“I think we are so scared of morbid themes that we freak our kids out,” said Theron. “Like anything in life, the more you talk about stuff, the more you turn the light on in the room and it’s not so dark and it’s not so scary.”

When asked how she explains diversity to her children, Theron, mother to two adopted Black daughters, said they just look in the mirror. 

“My kids are very aware that we’re an unusual family and they don’t even question it because I just always made sure that they knew exactly who we were as a family, and what we stood for, and what our values were, and that kindness and treating others the way you want to be treated is really how to go through life. They just think they’re awesome. They think our family is awesome, and I think they’re right. Our family is pretty awesome.”

The Addams Family” stars the voices of Oscar Isaacs (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”), Chloë Grace Moretz (“Greta”), Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”), Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”), Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler. 

The film is in theaters now. 

More Scene

  • Lyliana Wray, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya

    ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark’ Revival Team on Living Up to the Series’ Legacy

    The 2019 revival of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” centers around the Carnival of Doom, a place that star Jeremy Ray Taylor (“It Chapter Two”) describes as “beautiful on the outside, but…in the middle of it, there are definitely dark secrets. Variety caught up with the young star during a carnival-themed celebration at Row DTLA [...]

  • Charlize Theron'The Addams Family' film premiere,

    Charlize Theron Speaks Immigration, Diversity in ‘The Addams Family’

    They’re creepy, they’re kooky, and they’re an allegory for immigration in America.  Charlize Theron discussed the changing face of the nuclear family and her animated film, “The Addams Family,” with Variety at the movie’s recent premiere at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles. “When you think of [the Addams] being around since the sixties, [...]

  • Emma Stone attends the Los Angeles

    Emma Stone Talks 'Cruella' Transformation, New 'Zombieland' Sequel

    Despite inevitable comparisons to Glenn Close’s iconic turn as Cruella de Vil in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians,” Emma Stone teased that her take on the infamous villain in the upcoming “Cruella” movie will be very distinctive. “It comes long before her story,” Stone told Variety at the premiere of “Zombieland: Double Tap” at the Regency Village [...]

  • Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 2019

    Gwyneth Paltrow Honored at amfAR Gala

    Gwyneth Paltrow received one of this year’s courage awards at amfAR’s annual gala on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Paltrow’s longtime friends Dan Bucatinsky and Don Roos presented her with the award. “I didn’t prepare anything because I don’t think I really believe in thank you speeches, but I did want to thank amfAR for this,” [...]

  • Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag

    Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag: Sneak Peek

    While there are only so many cover honorees, everyone will go home a star this Power of Women Los Angeles. Each guest will receive a large Shopping Tote provided by The Little Market, and screen-printed by Homeboy Industries. Item inclusion ranges from product in entertainment, beauty, health, fashion, and more. Missed your chance to attend? [...]

  • Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston'El Camino:

    Aaron Paul and the 'Breaking Bad' Cast Reunite at 'El Camino' Premiere

    Six years have passed since fans said goodbye to Jesse Pinkman, but “El Camino: A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie” has come knocking at the door. “It was a family reunion of sorts. It was revisiting an old, dear, close friend of mine with zipping on Jesse Pinkman again. It was odd but very familiar,” star Aaron [...]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06:

    Angela Bassett Recalls Childhood Sexual Violation: 'It Was Devastating'

    Prior to hosting the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch, Angela Bassett opened up about her own painful experience with sexual violation. The actress revealed that when she was a young girl, her mother’s boyfriend entered her room one night while she was sleeping and fondled her breasts. “Fortunately, it wasn’t a complete assault, it was fondling, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad