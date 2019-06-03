×
Charlize Theron to Receive 2019 American Cinematheque Award

Dave McNary

Charlize Theron San Francisco Film Festival
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron has been selected for the 2019 American Cinematheque Award, with the presentation set to take place Nov. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honor Charlize Theron as the 33rd recipient of the American Cinematheque Award at our celebration this year,” said American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita. “Charlize Theron is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an actress and producer can do.”

“She won the Academy Award for transforming herself unrecognizably into a serial killer in ‘Monster’ and she earned another Oscar nomination for ‘North Country,'” Nicita added. “She showed her fierce physicality in acclaimed action films like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Atomic Blonde.’ She gave us portraits of troubled women in Golden Globe-nominated performances in ‘Young Adult’ and ‘Tully.’ She made an immediate and strong impression from the beginning in acclaimed as ‘The Cider House Rules.'”

Nicita also noted that Theron will starring as Megyn Kelly in the upcoming Fox News movie about the Roger Ailes harassment scandal. She’ll also be co-producing the currently untitled film.

The selection was announced Monday. Theron was the unanimous choice of the Cinematheque Board of Directors selection committee.

Previous American Cinematheque Award honorees include: Eddie Murphy (1986), Bette Midler (1987), Robin Williams (1988), Steven Spielberg (1989), Ron Howard (1990), Martin Scorsese (1991), Sean Connery (1992), Michael Douglas (1993), Rob Reiner (1994), Mel Gibson (1995), Tom Cruise (1996), John Travolta (1997), Arnold Schwarzenegger (1998), Jodie Foster (1999), Bruce Willis (2000), Nicolas Cage (2001), Denzel Washington (2002), Nicole Kidman (2003), Steve Martin (2004), Al Pacino (2005), George Clooney (2006), Julia Roberts (2007), Samuel L. Jackson (2008), Matt Damon (2010), Robert Downey Jr. (2011), Ben Stiller (2012), Jerry Bruckheimer (2013), Matthew McConaughey (2014), Reese Witherspoon (2015), Ridley Scott (2016), Amy Adams (2017) and Bradley Cooper (2018).

