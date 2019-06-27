‘Charlie’s Angels’: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska Team Up in First Trailer

Good morning, Angels. Sony dropped a first look at the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot from director Elizabeth Banks.

One major change in Banks’ relaunch is the film’s roster of agents, which now consists of Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott. Another update to the formula includes a change-up to the story’s staple Bosley character, who acts as Charlie’s representative and was played by Bill Murray in the 2000 film. Now, rather than simply being a character, Bosley will serve as a rank in the organization, much like lieutenants. Banks, Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will hold the Bosley rank in the forthcoming film.

“Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters on Nov. 15.

More to come…