Film News Roundup: Kristen Stewart’s ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Moves Back Two Weeks

In today’s film news roundup, “Charlie’s Angels” moves back two weeks, Sienna Miller’s “American Woman” gets a release date and Lionsgate gets LGBTQ recognition.

RELEASE DATE

Sony Pictures has shifted its “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, back two weeks to Nov. 15 from Nov. 1.

The studio is taking advantage of a date that was recently vacated by “Kingsman 3” and will position the action project ahead of the lucrative Thanksgiving moviegoing corridor.

Elizabeth Banks directed the film. She also stars along with Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Nat Faxon and Patrick Stewart, and produced with Max Handelman, Elizabeth Cantillon and Doug Belgrad.

ACQUISITION

Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have acquired Sienna Miller’s drama “American Woman” and will release the film on June 14.

Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul and Amy Madigan also star. Jake Scott directed from a script by Brad Ingelsby. Producers are Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss, and Brad Feinstein.

The story in set in rural Pennsylvania, where the life of Miller’s character is changed forever when her teenage daughter mysteriously disappears. She is left to raise her young grandson and navigate the trials and tribulations for more than a decade until a long-awaited discovery of the truth is revealed.

Related First Look at Will Smith's Genie in 'Aladdin' Remake Mackenzie Davis Joins Kristen Stewart in Romantic Comedy 'Happiest Season'

The deal for “American Woman” was negotiated by Roadside’s Howard Cohen, Vertical Entertainment’s Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

LGBTQ EQUALITY

Lionsgate has received a perfect 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2019 Corporate Equality Index, resulting in the company being designated among the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

The initiative was led by Lionsgate Pride, one of the company’s employee resource groups.

Earlier this year, Lionsgate was also named to the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the second year in a row. The 22-year-old company is headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., and has $4 billion in annual revenues.