×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charlize Theron Recalls the Moment She Transformed Into Megyn Kelly for ‘Bombshell’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) explained how prosthetics makeup turned her into Megyn Kelly.

Theron discussed the transformation — and much more — with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) during a conversation for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

The interview began with Driver asking Theron if she could recall when she gained ownership over her Megyn Kelly character.

“You know this stuff doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a process, especially when you’re working with prosthetics and trying to figure out how far you can go before it’s distracting for people or before you can’t even use your face anymore,” Theron said. “I begged [Kazuhiro Tsuji, special makeup effects artist] to come on because he’s just so good and I knew that he a) would be really good at doing it but b) he would be a really good gauge in looking to someone else and saying, ‘how do we find that balance?'”

“We did the first test and I looked like a young Glenn Close,” Theron continued. “I remember Jay [Roach, director] in the background and I could see panic coming out of him, like ‘This is never going to work.’ And Kazu, who’s this gentle Japanese genius, was kind of, like, deep[ly] humming while staring at my face.”

“Humming?” Driver asked.

“Yeah, like, artists, humming,” Theron said, humming somberly. “He said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to figure this out.’ I met with him three weeks later and he had changed the prosthetics to work differently on my face. It was the second time I sat down with him that I realized this was maybe going to work. But he was so good at what he did that I kept going, ‘Oh, now I have to bring that same level of what he’s giving me. In many ways, when you work with people who are that good, they push you to have to be better.”

Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue is on newsstands now. The Emmy-nominated companion series will air on PBS stations and the World Channel starting in January. Check back for more from Theron, Driver and the other best actors from this year’s film season.

Watch the full interview below:

More Film

  • Charlie Theron on the Moment She

    Charlize Theron Recalls the Moment She Transformed Into Megyn Kelly for 'Bombshell'

    Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) explained how prosthetics makeup turned her into Megyn Kelly. Theron discussed the transformation — and much more — with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) during a conversation for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” The interview began with Driver asking Theron if she could recall when she gained ownership over her Megyn Kelly character. [...]

  • Margot Robbie stars in ONCE UPON

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Stars Discuss Film's Costume Design

    Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio rave about “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costume designer Arianne Phillips in a new featurette obtained exclusively by Variety. “She’s so incredible. She contextualizes the time period and people really will be transported into what fashion was like in the ’60s,” Robbie says. “I was blown away by the [...]

  • Adam Driver Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron Says She Built Her Career on Playing Unlikable Characters

    Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) said she relates to Megyn Kelly because they’ve both been called bitches. Theron discussed her similarities with Kelly and building a career on portraying unlikable women during a conversation with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” Driver initiated the interview asking whether Theron considered the likability factor in [...]

  • FORD V. FERRARI

    Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Speeds to $2.1 Million on Thursday Night

    Racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” sped to $2.1 million on Thursday night, while Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot pulled in a modest $900,000. The earnings for “Ford v Ferrari” are in the same range as “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which took in $2.4 million on its way to a $29 million debut on Nov. 1-3 for Paramount. [...]

  • Caption: (L-r) MICHAEL B. JORDAN as

    'Just Mercy' Aims to Continue Oscar's Love Affair With Legal Eagles

    Hollywood and the Oscars have a long history of legal dramas, from the 1931 “A Free Soul” (lead actor, Lionel Barrymore) through the 1982 “The Verdict” (five nominations), to the 2007 “Michael Clayton” (seven noms, including supporting-actress winner Tilda Swinton). So Warner Bros.’ “Just Mercy,” which plays at the AFI Fest in Hollywood this month [...]

  • Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron Says 'Bombshell' Doesn't Shy Away From Sexual Harassment Scenes

    Charlize Theron, in conversation with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” discussed why she thinks “Bombshell” director Jay Roach is brave for including moments of silence in the film. Theron said the movie doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable scenes of sexual harassment. “Obviously, there is the moment [of silence] in the [...]

  • Edher Campos, Jana Díaz and Pau

    Machete, Amplitud, Cine Sud, Peripheria Team on Cecchetti’s ‘Tarahumara’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pau Brunet and Jana Díaz Juhl at L.A.-based Amplitud have boarded Federico Cecchetti’s sophomore feature “Journey to the Land of the Tarahumara,” produced by Edher Campos at Mexico’s Machete Producciones in co-production with Yanick Letourneau’s Quebec-based Périphéria (Juan Andrés Arango García’s “V-500”) and Thierry Lenouvel’s Paris-based Cine-Sud (Rubén Mendoza’s “Wandering Girl”). Mexico’s Eficine production fund [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad