×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Look at Showtime’s Charlie Chaplin Feature Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

Altitude is selling the film and will show first footage to buyers at Cannes

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Altitude

On the 130th anniversary of Charlie Chaplin’s birth, the team behind the Showtime feature documentary about the movie icon has released the first image from the project, now titled “Chasing Chaplin.”

Altitude Film Sales is handling international rights and will be at Cannes to show the first footage to buyers. Showtime will premiere the film in the U.S., and Altitude will distribute in the U.K. and Ireland.

“Chasing Chaplin” comes from Peter Middleton and James Spinney, who are three-time BAFTA nominees for “Notes on Blindness.” It charts Chaplin’s life in his own words and those of the people closest to him, reflecting on his rags-to-riches story. Middleton and Spinney set out to make a personal portrayal of the artist and entertainer, who was, for part of the 20th century, the most famous man in the world.

Production is now complete on the film, which is produced by Ben Limberg, John Battsek (“Searching for Sugar Man”) and BAFTA-nominated Mike Brett (“Notes on Blindness”).

The filmmakers had the blessing of the Chaplin family, and licensed film and photos from the estate. They had access to a four-day interview that Chaplin gave to Life magazine reporter Richard Meryman in 1966, which is re-created and forms a central part of the documentary. The team also filmed at Chaplin’s World by Grévin, the Charlie Chaplin museum in Switzerland in the famous Manoir de Ban, where the interview took place and where Chaplin lived.

Related

Beatrice de Reynies, general director of Chaplin’s World, said the museum closed its doors to the public to allow the filmmakers in and that “welcoming the production to the Manoir de Ban, Chaplin’s home for about 25 years, was a very emotional experience.”

“We experienced a kind of time travel whilst re-staging Meryman’s unique encounter with Chaplin in the same rooms that the interview was recorded [in] half a century ago,” Middleton and Spinney said. “With careful attention to detail, the cast and crew have created a vivid dramatic frame for the film, in which Chaplin tells his remarkable life story.”

“We are all acutely aware of the responsibility we have placed on ourselves in taking on the extraordinary story of Charlie Chaplin,” Battsek added. “With Pete and James’ approach of seamlessly blending historical and unseen footage with originally shot material, we are extremely excited at the prospect of presenting a new and unique approach to the Chaplin story to a worldwide audience.”

“Chasing Chaplin” is a Passion Pictures, Archer’s Mark and Smaller Biggie production, in association with Fee Fie Foe. The film also backed by the BFI and Film4.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • First Look at Charlie Chaplin Doc;

    First Look at Showtime's Charlie Chaplin Feature Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

    On the 130th anniversary of Charlie Chaplin’s birth, the team behind the Showtime feature documentary about the movie icon has released the first image from the project, now titled “Chasing Chaplin.” Altitude Film Sales is handling international rights and will be at Cannes to show the first footage to buyers. Showtime will premiere the film [...]

  • Korea Box Office: Sewol-Themed 'Birthday' Rises

    Korea Box Office: Sewol-Themed 'Birthday' Rises to Weekend Top Spot

    Jeon Do-yeon-starring Korean drama “Birthday” climbed to top spot at the Korean box office, up from the previous week’s second. Distributed by Next Entertainment World, the first commercial film about the Sewol ferry disaster earned $1.75 million from 231,000 admissions for a two-weekend total of $5.65 million. “Hellboy” opened on Wednesday and landed in second. [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Hires 7Park for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Viewership Data

    SAG-AFTRA has tapped 7Park Data Media and Entertainment to provide previously unavailable viewership data for titles on leading streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. The performers union announced the partnership Tuesday, two days after its national board launched the process of crafting a proposal for a successor deal to its master contract covering [...]

  • Los Cabos Goes to Cannes Showcase

    ‘Modern Lovers,’ ‘Courage’ Headline Los Cabos Goes to Cannes Lineup

    2019 will mark the fourth time that Mexico’s Los Cabos Intl. Film Festival Goes to Cannes. Six works in progress selected by the Mexican festival, aiming to represent the vast panorama of current Mexican production, will be pitched to potential partners, sales agents and festival programmers at a Cannes Film Market screening. “Modern Lovers,” from [...]

  • Vladimir Smutny The Painted Bird Cinematography

    Karlovy Vary to Pay Tribute to Vladimír Smutný, Youssef Chahine

    Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival is to honor Czech cinematographer Vladimír Smutný, whose credits include Jan Svěrák’s Oscar-winning “Kolya.” The festival will also pay tribute to the career of the late Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine. Smutný will receive the festival’s President’s Award. He started his career in the 1980s working with directors Jiří Svoboda, on [...]

  • Seb03 - 19980917 - San Sebastian

    Diego Galan, a Decisive Director of Spain’s San Sebastian Festival, Dies at 72

    Spanish film critic Diego Galán, a decisive, and longtime, artistic director of Spain’s San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival, died April 15 in Madrid. He was 72. Born in Tangiers, Morocco, in 1946, Galán began from 1967 to write in Nuestro Cine with a generation of reviewers – Angel Fernández-Santos, Miguel Marías, Francesc Llinás, Vicente Molina [...]

  • Monster Hunt Base FX China

    Hong Kong Film Industry Wins Greater Access to China Market

    The Hong Kong film industry will be given greater access to the $9 billion mainland Chinese movie market following a relaxation of rules that had kept Hong Kong films and film makers on a separate footing. The territory which returned to China in 1997 after 150 years of British colonial rule, saw its film industry [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad