Charles King’s Macro Signs First-Look Deal at Warner Bros. Pictures

Matt Donnelly

Charles D. King, Producer'Sorry to Bother You' film screening, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jun 2018Sundance Institute at Sundown Honors Boots Riley
CREDIT: Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock

Charles D. King’s media company Macro has entered a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures Group to develop and package feature films.

Warners Bros. will have the option to co-finance the projects from the producer of “Mudbound,” who will retain international rights to all films under the deal.

“This expertise, combined with WarnerMedia and AT&T’s global assets and distribution, offers Macro an unparalleled opportunity to expand our reach and further our mission of identifying and producing authentic stories by and about people of color,” King said.

The deal was announced by King, Warner Bros. Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich and Courtenay Valenti, head of production and development.

“In just a short period of time, Charles and Macro have helped redefine representation in feature films,” said Emmerich and Valenti. “They have an incredible track record, and we’re looking forward to working with them to produce films that highlight the authenticity and importance of diversity.”

King’s shop has received nine Oscar nominations in total, for the Dee Rees drama “Mudbound” and for their co-production on “Fences” with Viola Davis and Denzel Washington. Credits also include Lakeith Stanfield’s “Sorry to Bother You” and the forthcoming “Just Mercy” with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson.

Hansen Jacobson Teller & Hoberman, as well as Latham & Watkins, negotiated on King’s behalf.

  Charles D. King, Producer'Sorry to Bother

    Charles D. King's media company Macro has entered a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures Group to develop and package feature films. Warners Bros. will have the option to co-finance the projects from the producer of "Mudbound," who will retain international rights to all films under the deal. "This expertise, combined with WarnerMedia and AT&T's [...]

