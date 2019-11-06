×

Charades Boards Elevated Genre Pics ‘Psycho Gorman,’ ‘Cosmogony’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Psycho Goreman

Charades, the Paris-based sales banner, has boarded a pair of stylish English-language genre films: Steven Kostanski’s science fiction comedy “Psycho Gorman” (pictured), and “Cosmogony,” a psychological thriller directed by Vincent Paronnaud (“Persepolis”).

“Cosmogony” follows Eve, who meets what she thinks is a charming guy in a bar. Yet things go terribly wrong once she realizes she has come across a psychopath and his accomplice. They engage in a death chase until she decides to fight back with the forest as her only ally.

Starring Arieh Worthalter (“Girl”) and Lucie Debay (“Lola Pater), “Cosmogony” is produced by France’s Kidam, Belgium’s Wrong Men and Ireland’s Savage Prods. The film is now in post and Charades is showing a promo of it at the AFM.

“Psycho Gorman,” meanwhile, is produced by Peter Kuplowsky, the programmer of the Toronto film festival’s Midnight Madness section. The movie takes place in small-town suburbia and follows two kids, Mimi, 8, and Luke, 10, who discover the tomb of a sleeping alien warlord whose only goal is to destroy the entire universe. The children find the magical gemstone allowing them to control the creature and embark on a crazy adventure full of cosmic action and comedy.

“‘Psycho Gorman” plays with the codes of genre films but remains a crowd-pleaser; in some aspects it’s reminiscent of ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Goonies’ and ‘E.T.,'” said Jean-Felix Dealberto at Charades, which is handling world sales, excluding Canada. The company will be unveiling a promo at the AFM.

“Psycho Gorman” stars Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre, Matthew Ninaber and Adam Brooks. The movie is produced by Crazy Ball and Low Sky Prods. Charades will be unveiling a promo at the AFM.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Psycho Goreman

    Charades Boards Elevated Genre Pics 'Psycho Gorman,' 'Cosmogony' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the Paris-based sales banner, has boarded a pair of stylish English-language genre films: Steven Kostanski’s science fiction comedy “Psycho Gorman” (pictured), and “Cosmogony,” a psychological thriller directed by Vincent Paronnaud (“Persepolis”). “Cosmogony” follows Eve, who meets what she thinks is a charming guy in a bar. Yet things go terribly wrong once she realizes [...]

  • Matt Damon and Christian Bale in

    James Mangold's Crew Fine-Tuned the Drama in Fox's 'Ford v Ferrari'

    When talking about Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Christian Bale as race car driver Ken Miles and Matt Damon as auto designer Carroll Shelby, director James Mangold stresses the collaborative nature of filmmaking: “The triumph of our editing team is also a triumph of our stunt teams and design teams and cinematographer. They’re all interlocked.” [...]

  • Paris Prosecutor Opens Investigation Into Adele

    Paris Prosecutor Opens Investigation Into Adele Haenel's Alleged Harasser

    The Paris prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation Wednesday into Christophe Ruggia, the filmmaker who has been accused by French actress Adele Haenel of sexual harassment and unwanted touching for several years from the time she was 12. “Following the publication of an article in Mediapart on Nov. 3, the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a [...]

  • Morning Show Apple

    Survey: Consumers Concerned About the Glut of Streamers Set to Flood the Market

    While Hollywood and Wall Street have been bracing for more than two years for a slew of competing streaming services, a new survey has some revelations about the marketplace these platforms will soon enter. Conducted in September by viewer tracking service TV Time and UTA IQ, the survey, “Beyond the Big Three,” says a considerable [...]

  • AFM: Central Partnership Picks Up 'Chernobyl.

    AFM: Central Partnership Picks Up 'Chernobyl. Abyss' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Central Partnership has picked up international sales rights to “Chernobyl. Abyss,” directed by Danila Kozlovsky, and produced by Alexander Rodnyansky and Sergey Melkumov, who were both Oscar-nominated for Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Leviathan” and “Loveless.” The drama is the first major Russian feature film to focus on the aftermath of the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad