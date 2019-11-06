Charades Boards Elevated Genre Pics ‘Psycho Gorman,’ ‘Cosmogony’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades, the Paris-based sales banner, has boarded a pair of stylish English-language genre films: Steven Kostanski’s science fiction comedy “Psycho Gorman” (pictured), and “Cosmogony,” a psychological thriller directed by Vincent Paronnaud (“Persepolis”).

“Cosmogony” follows Eve, who meets what she thinks is a charming guy in a bar. Yet things go terribly wrong once she realizes she has come across a psychopath and his accomplice. They engage in a death chase until she decides to fight back with the forest as her only ally.

Starring Arieh Worthalter (“Girl”) and Lucie Debay (“Lola Pater), “Cosmogony” is produced by France’s Kidam, Belgium’s Wrong Men and Ireland’s Savage Prods. The film is now in post and Charades is showing a promo of it at the AFM.

“Psycho Gorman,” meanwhile, is produced by Peter Kuplowsky, the programmer of the Toronto film festival’s Midnight Madness section. The movie takes place in small-town suburbia and follows two kids, Mimi, 8, and Luke, 10, who discover the tomb of a sleeping alien warlord whose only goal is to destroy the entire universe. The children find the magical gemstone allowing them to control the creature and embark on a crazy adventure full of cosmic action and comedy.

“‘Psycho Gorman” plays with the codes of genre films but remains a crowd-pleaser; in some aspects it’s reminiscent of ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Goonies’ and ‘E.T.,'” said Jean-Felix Dealberto at Charades, which is handling world sales, excluding Canada. The company will be unveiling a promo at the AFM.

“Psycho Gorman” stars Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre, Matthew Ninaber and Adam Brooks. The movie is produced by Crazy Ball and Low Sky Prods. Charades will be unveiling a promo at the AFM.