Charades Acquires Animated Feature ‘Grab’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades, the French sales company behind Mamoru Hosoda’s Oscar-nominated “Mirai,” has acquired “Grab,” an animated feature directed by Jeremy Clapin and produced by Xilam, one of France’s leading animation companies.

“Grab” is co-written by Clapin (“Skhizein”) and Guillaume Laurant, the high-profile screenwriter of “Amélie” and “A Very Long Engagement.”

Xilam Production was created by Marc du Pontavice and is listed on the Paris stock market. Its credits include “Space Goofs,” “Oggy and the Cockroaches” and Joann Sfar’s “Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life.” Du Pontavice also produces live-action films through his banner One World Films, including “Close Enemies,” with Matthias Schoenaerts and Reda Kateb, which competed at the Venice Film Festival.

“Grab” will be delivered in the fall. Set in Paris, it follows Naoufel, a young man who is in love with Gabrielle. In another part of town, a severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again. During a dangerous expedition across the city, it remembers its life together with Naoufel, and the two reconnect in an unexpected way.

Charades is showing a promo reel of the film at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Since launching in January 2017, Charades has gained a strong track record with animated features, notably “Mirai” and Ben Stassen’s 3D animated adventure tale “The Queen’s Corgi.” Hosoda’s “Mirai” world-premiered in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes and has been nominated for an Oscar.

Charades is attending the Berlin Film Festival with Kim Longinotto’s “Shooting the Mafia” and Rodd Tathjen’s “Buoyancy,” with both playing in the Panorama section. The company is hosting the market premieres of six movies, including Peter Webber’s Reggae documentary feature “Inna de Yard.”