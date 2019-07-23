Channing Tatum’s Free Association Partners With Atwater Capital for Film Development Fund

Free Association, a production company led by Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin, has entered into a film development fund with Atwater Capital.

The four-year $2 million revolving fund stipulates that Atwater will finance a minimum of five films with Free Association. Michael Parets, VP of production, will oversee the deal. Free Association will continue working under the first-look pact with Universal Pictures.

Since Atwater Capital’s launch in 2017, the company has invested in media endeavors like the Stockholm-based Epidemic Sound, Mad River Pictures, the David Ayer helmed “The Tax Collector,” four German film and TV companies (TMG, Wiedemann & Berg, RTL’s Universum, I&U) in partnership with KKR and the English-language remake of Louis-Julien Petit’s “Les Invisibles.”

Tatum’s films have wracked up more than $4.5 billion at the box office. Tatum has producing credits on the two “Jump Street” films and the “Magic Mike” series. He is currently filming “Free Guy” with director Shawn Levy and co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi and Jodie Comer.

“We fundamentally believe in great storytelling, and that process is best entrusted to the storytellers themselves. The rise of digitally distributed content means that there is always an audience for good stories, even if that audience is aggregated now across communities that span different continents in a way that linear distribution could never reach. Given the incredible track record of Free Association and Channing Tatum in identifying and developing great stories, we are thrilled and honored to partner with them,” said Vania Schlogel, founder and managing partner, Atwater Capital.

Free Association is currently producing “Fatherhood,” starring Kevin Hart, with Sony Pictures. CAA Media Finance consulted on the deal. Tatum and Free Association are represented by CAA, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.