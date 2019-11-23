×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to Produce ‘The Maxx’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Channing Tatum Roy Lee
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Channing Tatum and Roy Lee are developing “The Maxx,” Leslie Uggams has joined “The Ravine” and Safehouse Pictures is expanding.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Channing Tatum and Roy Lee are teaming up to produce a movie based on the Image Comics series “The Maxx.”

Tatum will produce through his Free Association, along with principals Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Lee will produce though his Vertigo Entertainment. Sam Kieth, who created the series in the 1990s, will also produce with partner Tal Vigderson.

The Maxx appears in both the real world as a homeless man and in an alternate reality as a powerful masked character protecting the Jungle Queen — who’s also a social worker named Julie Winters who frequently works to help the homeless man. The comic led to a 13-episode cartoon series on MTV, which won an Annie Award for best animated series.

Free Association launched sales earlier this month at the American Film Market on the road-trip comedy “Dog,” centered on a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu. Tatum will make his directorial debut with Carolin. Tatum and Carolin produced the original “Magic Mike,” starring Tatum and directed by Steven Soderbergh from a script by Carolin, and the sequel “Magic Mike XXL.”

Lee founded Vertigo in 2002. His credits include “The Ring,” “The Grudge,” the “It” movies, the “Lego” franchise and best picture winner “The Departed.”

Popular on Variety

CASTINGS

“Deadpool” star Leslie Uggams and Bob Proctor have joined Eric Dane, Teri Polo and Peter Facinelli in the independent drama/thriller “The Ravine.”
Dane and Polo portray a normal suburban couple whose tranquil lives are torn apart by the sudden and unexpected murder-suicide of their best friends. Uggams plays a psychic who sees the murders happen. The project is based on the Robert Pascuzzi novel of the same name and is directed by Keoni Waxman.
Pascuzzi and his wife Kelly are producers along with Phillip Goldfine. Uggams, who also stars in “Empire,” is represented by the BRS/Gage Talent Agency. Proctor is co-founder of The Proctor Gallagher Institute.
EXECUTIVE HIRES

Safehouse, which recently announced deals with Legendary Television and Amblin Partners, have brought in Kelly Burnett as vice president and Ariane Ackerberg as creative executive to help service those deals in both film and television.

Burnett joins from Robert Zemeckis’ ImageMovers for four years where she brought in and worked on multiple feature and television projects. Prior to that, she worked for UTA and Warner Bros Theatrical Marketing.

After graduating from the UCLA Producers Program in 2016, Ackerberg went to work as an executive assistant at 20th Century Fox where she helped oversee a variety of projects in active development.

Matt Schwartz, who joined the company in 2013, is being re-upped as executive vice president. He’s as co-executive producer on the Netflix series “Spinning Out” which stars Kaya Scodelario, January Jones and Johnny Weir. Safehouse is repped by CAA and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.

More Film

  • Channing Tatum Roy Lee

    Film News Roundup: Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to Produce 'The Maxx' Movie

    In today’s film news roundup, Channing Tatum and Roy Lee are developing “The Maxx,” Leslie Uggams has joined “The Ravine” and Safehouse Pictures is expanding. PROJECT LAUNCH Channing Tatum and Roy Lee are teaming up to produce a movie based on the Image Comics series “The Maxx.” Tatum will produce through his Free Association, along [...]

  • Jason Derulo

    Jason Derulo Celebrates Music Career Milestone, Reveals Action Movie Ambition

    Warner Records celebrated one of its own on Thursday night (Nov. 21), presenting Jason Derulo with a plaque commemorating 190 million overall sales worldwide. The event at the Argyle in Los Angeles came on the heels of his latest release, the EP “2 Sides” (Side 1)” and also marked other milestones. Variety caught up with [...]

  • JKR_DAY030_102518_0688465.dng

    How the Crafts of 'Joker' Tell Arthur Fleck’s Story

    The phenomenon that is “Joker” continues to break records, as Oscar buzz grows for Joaquin Phoenix and several other categories. It is a film filled with visual and sonic clues to help tell the story of his emotional journey – wherever it takes him. From the squeaking of the apartment door to the single cello [...]

  • John Turturro The Batman

    'The Batman': John Turturro to Play Carmine Falcone in New Film

    John Turturro is set to join the cast of Matt Reeves and Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson. Reeves announced on Twitter that Turturro would be playing Carmine Falcone, the Gotham City gangster and adversary to the Caped Crusader. He joins a cast that includes Zoe Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, [...]

  • Dutch art dealer Jan Six and

    IDFA: Oeke Hoogendijk's 'My Rembrandt' Debuts Trailer Before World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer to “My Rembrandt,” directed by Oeke Hoogendijk, which has its world premiere on Sunday in the Masters section of the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). The film is set in the world of the art market for paintings by the Dutch Old Master. While art collectors [...]

  • Martin Scorsese'The Irishman' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Martin Scorsese Honored by Palm Springs Film Festival for 'The Irishman'

    Martin Scorsese has been selected by the Palm Springs International Film Festival as the recipient of its Sonny Bono Visionary Award for “The Irishman.” He will be presented the award at the festival’s gala on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 2-13. “Martin Scorsese has directed another masterpiece about [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad