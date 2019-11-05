Channing Tatum to Star in and Co-Direct Comedy Film ‘Dog’

Channing Tatum will co-direct, produce, write and star in the road-trip comedy “Dog,” centered on a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu.

Tatum will make his directorial debut with producing partner Reid Carolin. The duo will direct from a script they wrote with Brett Rodriguez.

Tatum will play former Army Ranger Briggs, who’s journeying down the Pacific Coast with Lulu to catch his best friend’s — and Lulu’s former handler’s — funeral. One of them has a week to live, the other lives like every day is his last. Together, they’ll drive each other insane, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death at the hands of overly aggressive pot farmers and confront the possibility that pet psychics are real.

“Dog” is being produced by Tatum and Carolin’s Free Association and Gregory Jacobs. Principal photography is slated for the spring and summer.

Film Nation and CAA are launching worldwide sales at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Tatum, Carolin and Jacobs produced the original “Magic Mike,” with Tatum starring and Steven Soderbergh directing from a script by Carolin. Jacobs directed the sequel “Magic Mike XXl” from Carolin’s script. The news about “Dog” was first reported by Deadline.