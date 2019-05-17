Film News Roundup: Chadwick Boseman’s ’17 Bridges’ Pushed Back Two Months

In today’s film news roundup, Chadwick Boseman’s “17 Bridges” is moved to September, “Under My Skin” completes production and “Eternal Code” is bought.

RELEASE DATES

STXfilms has moved Chadwick Boseman’s action-thriller “17 Bridges” out of the crowded summer and into the early fall, swapping its July 12 release date for Sept. 27 in North America.

“Black Panther” star Boseman is producing and starring in “17 Bridges.” Brian Kirk, whose credits include “Luther” and “Game of Thrones,” is directing from a script by Adam Mervis.

Boseman will portray a disgraced NYPD detective who, after being thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, is given a shot at redemption. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him.

STX has also dated Dave Bautista’s comedy “My Spy” for Aug. 23. Bautista plays a hardened CIA operative who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, portrayed by Chloe Coleman.

PRODUCTION COMPLETED

Production has just completed on the independent romantic drama “Under My Skin,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The story follows a straight-laced lawyer named Ryan who falls hard for Denny, an unconventional artist who questions their gender. Denny is played by an ensemble cast of actors who identify as non-binary, or trans non-binary: Liv Hewson (“Let it Snow”), Bobbi Menuez (“Transparent) and newcomers Lex Ryan and Chloe Freeman. The film also stars Alex Russell and Alexis Denisof.

David O’Donnell directed from his own script.

“The ensemble cast structure for Denny brings a multitude of perspectives to the experience of being non-binary,” Raynen said.

Russell is represented by UTA, Mosaic and United Management in Australia. Menuez is represented by Innovative Artists and Silver Lining Entertainment. Ryan is repped by Authentic Talent Management. Freeman is repped by Stefanie Talent and Entertainment and Oxford Talent Management. Denisof is represented by APA and Mosaic.

ACQUISITION

Vision Films has bought North American rights to the sci-fi film “Eternal Code,” starring Scout Taylor-Compton, Richard Tyson, Billy Wirth, Mel Novak, Kaiti Wallen, Vida Ghaffari and Erika Hoveland.

Harley Wallen, who is also in the cast, directs the story from her own script about an executive who finds a character flaw in the company they’ve partnered with to develop the prototype that could be the fountain of youth. When she pulls the plug to step away from their original deal, she quickly realizes they will stop at nothing to get it back.



The film also stars Damien Chinappi, Angelina Cama, Calhoun Koenig, Shane Hagedorn, Ken Alter and Yan Birch.