Celine Dion Film to Be a Fictional ‘Homage,’ Not a Biopic, Gaumont Says

CREDIT: Gaumont

French studio Gaumont said Thursday that its upcoming Celine Dion film will not be a biopic but a fictional “homage” that draws heavily from the details of the singer’s life and uses many of her hit songs.

The film – tentatively titled “The Power of Love,” the same name as one of Dion’s songs – is directed by and stars Valerie Lemercier. She plays “Aline,” a young woman who grows up in a large Canadian family, is discovered as a major talent in her teens, becomes a global sensation and experiences the tragedy of losing her husband, just as happened to Dion.

The promotional materials conflate Lemercier’s character with Dion, inviting viewers to “discover the incredible story of Celine Dion through the tender, funny gaze of Valerie Lemercier, who pays her a vibrant homage.” But the names of the characters have been changed, as well as some details of Dion’s life.

The movie is budgeted at $23 million, which is a big budget by French standards. Edouard Weil at Rectangle Productions, the Paris-based banner behind “Climax,” is producing, in association with Laurent Zeitoun (“The Intouchables,” “Ballerina”) and Caramel Films (“Ballerina”). Gaumont, which co-produces and represents the film in international markets, will handle the French release on Dec. 2, 2020.

The pic’s key crew includes Catherine Leterrier (“Coco Before Chanel,” “From the Land of the Moon”), production designer Emmanuelle Duplay (“120 BPM”) and choreographer Eric Martin (Cirque du Soleil).

The film will start lensing in March for 18 weeks in France, Spain, Canada and Las Vegas.

