Peter Mayhew’s Death Sparks Chewbacca Tributes From Mark Hamill, Bob Iger

By

Chewbacca Star Wars Peter Mayhew Behind The Scenes
CREDIT: TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars” fans around the galaxy mourned the death of Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew after his family announced he had died.

The 7-foot-3 actor appeared as the friendly Wookie in the original “Star Wars” film by George Lucas in 1977. He went on to reprise the fan-favorite role in “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Revenge of the Sith” and “Force Awakens” films. He passed the baton to Joonas Suotamo for the role in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Last Jedi” and the upcoming “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Despite his retirement, the heart and soul of Chewie will always be tied to Mayhew, and the force was strong online as tributes to the man behind the myth accumulated.

“Peter was a wonderful man,” “Star Wars” creator and Lucasfilm founder George Lucas said in a statement. “He was the closest any human being could be to a Wookiee: big heart, gentle nature … and I learned to always let him win. He was a good friend and I’m saddened by his passing.”

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, who has played Luke Skywalker in nearly every film, said Mayhew was “a big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile.”

Suotamo also shared his grievances over the death of his Chewbacca predecessor. “Peter’s warm welcome when I came aboard as his double in ‘Force Awakens’ meant so much to me,” he said. “An entire ‘Star Wars’ universe grieves over this terrible loss.”

Lando Calrissian (aka Billy Dee Williams) said his “heart hurt” at the lost of his “Star Wars” co-star.

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, fondly remembered Mayhew. “Peter was larger than life in so many ways…a gentle giant playing a gentle giant,” he said.

Other celebrities, like Elijah Wood and Patton Oswalt, shared their reactions.

Attending countless comic conventions throughout his career, the San Diego and New York Comic Cons also remembered the Chewbacca actor.

Joonas Suotamo On What He Learned From Peter Mayhew: 

