×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Cats’ Will Compete for Golden Globes After All (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Cats,” one of the most puzzling offerings of this holiday movie season, will likely be competing for the Golden Globes after all.

Earlier reports had suggested that the film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 musical about Jellicle cats would not be vying for end-of-year awards because it isn’t done yet.

But sources tell Variety that “Cats” has been scheduled to screen for the Hollywood Foreign Press in early December, which could put it into contention for multiple nominations in the Globes’ best musical or comedy motion picture categories.

The Golden Globe nominations are announced on Dec. 9, and HFPA members must see all 2019 films by Dec. 4.

Universal Pictures, which is distributing the film, declined to comment.

Even with a Globes screening set, director Tom Hooper is still racing through Thanksgiving to finish a print by the deadline for HFPA voters. More than 100 visual effects artists were employed to work on “Cats,” which is using a lengthy and costly process to add CGI cat fur to the bodies of all the live-action actors.

The road to “Cats” on the big screen has not been easy. The movie, which boasts a formidable cast that includes Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellan, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson and Taylor Swift as singing and dancing felines, has had numerous false starts over the years. While the production, which is estimated to have cost more than $100 million (not including marketing), shot last winter, a lengthy post-production process has left Universal scrambling to get a finished print done for Christmas.

After two trailers, which were ridiculed online, questions still remain about the commercial and critical prospects for “Cats.” Hooper’s previous three films — “The King’s Speech,” “Les Miserables” and “The Danish Girl” — all won Oscars. Hooper filmed “Cats” similar to his 2012 adaptation of “Les Miserables,” where actors were required to sing live in the scenes. This time, however, the cast was assembled in a mythical world, where everything was at least three times the scale of their human bodies, to give the impression that the actors are much tinier.

That said, one insider who saw early footage reported that the scale of the characters is confusing. The cats depicted in “Cats” often look as small as mice or other rodents, not the size of domestic four-legged cats.

Another source says that Donna Langley, the chair of Universal Pictures, is high on the film based on the cut that she’s seen. Studio executives have been advocates for the project for years, but it wasn’t until 2017 that they believed technology had caught up to Hooper’s vision for “Cats.” In the marketing, Universal has introduced the phrase “digital fur technology” into the lexicon, and the studio is bracing for scrutiny by pushing out the narrative that “Cats” has been a successful musical for more than 30 years, one that’s been fully embraced by the public.

Universal is hoping there’s a big enough holiday moviegoing audience to make a hit of “Cats,” which opens Dec. 20 against “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

If “Cats” does score with the Golden Globes, which in the past has celebrated musicals such as “Chicago” and “La La Land,” it would give the movie a boost in time for the Academy Awards. One thing seems certain: the original song “Beautiful Ghosts,” co-written by Swift and Lloyd Webber, is likely to be nominated for both the Oscars and the Globes.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Banker

    Apple Pulls 'The Banker' as AFI Fest Closing Night Film

    In a last-minute decision, Apple has canceled a planned gala screening of “The Banker,” one of the tech company’s flagship original films that was meant to close AFI Fest on Thursday in Hollywood. Netflix has stepped in and will screen Noah Baumbach’s acclaimed “Marriage Story” in its place. “We purchased ‘The Banker’ earlier this year [...]

  • 'Cats' Will Be Done in Time

    'Cats' Will Compete for Golden Globes After All (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Cats,” one of the most puzzling offerings of this holiday movie season, will likely be competing for the Golden Globes after all. Earlier reports had suggested that the film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 musical about Jellicle cats would not be vying for end-of-year awards because it isn’t done yet. But sources tell Variety [...]

  • Nederland, Amsterdam, 20-11-2019-Opening Night in CarrÈ

    Gender Parity, Inclusion and Young Talent Take Center Stage at IDFA Opening

    The 32nd International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) opened Wednesday with gender parity, inclusion, and young talent front and center. Twenty-one year-old Canadian-Vietnamese director Carol Nguyen — whose short “No Crying at the Dinner Table” screens at the festival — kicked off the evening, reflecting IDFA’s commitment to young talent and women filmmakers. Nguyen said [...]

  • David Goyer

    J.T. Petty to Direct Thriller Produced by 'Dark Knight' Writer David S. Goyer

    J.T. Petty is set to write and direct “Appetite,” a thriller produced by “Dark Knight” writer David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. “Appetite” follows a mother who investigates her daughter’s disappearance leading to inexplicable and terrible consequences. Casting is currently underway, and the movie is expected to start filming in early 2020. “J.T. has crafted [...]

  • Dexter Fletcher Bohemian Rhapsody

    Dexter Fletcher to Direct a Movie About Dracula's Henchman for Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher is attached to direct Universal’s “Renfield,” a monster movie centered on Dracula’s henchman and based on an original pitch from Robert Kirkman. “Rick and Morty” scribe Ryan Ridley penned the script. The film will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. In [...]

  • Anita Hill

    Anita Hill's Commission Launches Entertainment Industry Survey on Sexual Harassment

    The Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality, led by Anita Hill, has launched a survey of the entertainment industry. Hill accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his Senate confirmation hearings in 1991. Since then, in addition to teaching law and policy at Brandeis University, Hill has been [...]

  • Chinese actor Xu Zheng holds his

    China's Golden Rooster Awards to Take Place Annually

    China’s Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival opened in the coastal city of Xiamen with the announcement that the Golden Rooster Awards will be held annually instead of biannually. The Golden Rooster Awards have been held 23 times since they were founded in 1981. The event has been held biannually since 2005, when authorities [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad